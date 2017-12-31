Sunday picks: Jimmy Nick rocks the Raue for New Year's Eve

Comedian Gina Brillon appears at Zanies locations in Rosemont, St. Charles and Chicago this weekend.

Blues rockers Jimmy Nick and Don't Tell Mama play a New Year's Eve concert at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

Rock the Raue

The band Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama! headlines "A Rockin' New Year's Eve" concert tonight at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25-$27. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Melody makers

Marvel at player pianos, ornate dance hall organs and more in the newly assembled Music Machine Collection now on view at the Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. $15; $9 kids 5-12; free for kids 4 and younger. (815) 385-3644 or volocars.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Classical send off

The New Philharmonic's popular series of New Year's Eve concerts are titled "Viennese Classics, Movie Favorites & More" for 2017. On the bill is Lyric Opera of Chicago baritone Corey Crider and other guests at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $65; $63 seniors. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Comedian Steve Trevino appears at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg.

Starting on Thursday, Texas native Steve Trevino will be the comedian commanding the final standup spots in 2017 at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase; $33-$65 on Dec. 31. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Gina here & there

Comedian Gina Brillon ("Pacifically Speaking," "Chelsea Lately") played a game of musical comedy clubs over New Year's weekend, ending with two stops at Zanies in Chicago, 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago, (312) 337-4027. $25-$40 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 8 and 10:30 Sunday, Dec. 31

Delicious divas

"Lettin' the Good Times Roll," a cabaret concert showcasing award-winning singers/actresses E. Faye Butler and Felicia P. Fields continues at Victory Gardens Biograph Theater. Backed by a top-flight septet, Butler and Fields pair Broadway, jazz, gospel and blues tunes with insider tales and sassy banter. The New Year's Eve VIP package includes a post-show party with the divas and their special guests. 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Performances run through Jan. 7. $15-$65. New Year's Eve tickets cost $80 or $150. (773) 871-3000 or victorygardens.org. 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip") is on the bill for "DeRay Davis' Annual Funny & Famous Chi Town Comedy Countdown" at McCormick Place's Arie Crown Theater in Chicago. - Courtesy of Universal Pictures

"DeRay Davis' Annual Funny & Famous Chi Town Comedy Countdown" features Tiffany Haddish, Michael Blackson, Lil Duval and more this weekend at McCormick Place's Arie Crown Theater, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. $62-$253. (800) 745-3000 or ariecrown.com. 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Sitcom stars

Fans of sitcoms like "Family Ties," "Just the 10 of Us" and "Growing Pains" won't want to miss seeing actors Marc Price and Bill Kirchenbauer perform standup comedy as part of a "Classic '80s Sitcom New Year's Eve" at The Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $40-$45. (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Vegas verve

Travel back to 1960s Las Vegas when the tribute act "The Rat Pack is Back" headlines the New Year's Eve event "Timeless" tonight at the The Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center, 3500 Midwest Road, Oak Brook. $235-$397.50 (includes show and various table-seating packages). (630) 850-5555 or oakbrookhillsresort.com or timelessnyeobh.eventbrite.com. 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Laugh away 2017

The self-proclaimed Chicago Comedy All-Stars of Paul Shafer, Bill Gorgo, James Wesley Jackson and Jimmy McHugh perform a special New Year's Eve standup show tonight at Emmett's Brewery, 110 N. Brockway St., Palatine. $65 (includes dinner and show; limited to 60 people). (847) 359-1533 or emmettsbrewingco.com. Doors opens at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Concert highlights

• EPIC New Years Eve 2018 featuring Wealthy Habits, Afterlife and Be Nice Collective: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 E. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. $15 general admission; $60 includes the open-bar package. (847) 749-0253 or homebarchicago.com.

• Wrecked, Three Left and special guests: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $10. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

• Pirate Radio: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Empire, 48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $20 for general admission, party favors and champagne toast; table reservation packages are available. (630) 355-9000 or empireburgerbar.com.

• New Year's Eve With The Diva Montell Band: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $110, includes a premium buffet, champagne toast at midnight and a three-hour open bar from 8 to 11 p.m. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Moon Money, Love & Money: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10 for admission and a champagne toast at midnight; $45 for admission, drink package and a champagne toast. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

• Charlie Foxtrot: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Austin's Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. Free cover if you dine in Austin's Saloon & Eatery; $10 before 10:30 p.m.; $15 through midnight. (847) 549-1972 or fuelroom.com.

• Modern Day Romeos, Hillbilly Rockstarz: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at The Loaded Buffalo, 2061 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein. $25 for general admission; $75 for open-bar package; $125 for VIP seating and open-bar package. (847) 949-0858 or loadedbuffalo.com.

• Wilde, Friday Pilots Club: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $60-$65. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• Replay: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com.

• Mr. Blotto: 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $22-$25. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Boy Band Review: 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20 for general admission; $75 for VIP, which includes appetizers, party favors and a champagne toast. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Sixteen Candles: 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $85, includes drink packages, barbecue buffet and late-night breakfast buffet from Bub City. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• Ronnie Baker Brooks: 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at FitzGerald's Club, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $40 includes party favors and a champagne toast. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Expo '76 & the Total Pro Horns featuring Robert Cornelius: 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at FitzGerald's Sidebar Music Room, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $30 includes party favors and a champagne toast. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Dumpstaphunk, Honey Island Swamp Band, Nasty Snacks: 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. $35-$40. (773) 929-1322 or parkwestchicago.com.

• Reaction NYE featuring Adventure Club, Bear Grillz, Ookay: 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. $57-$97. (773) 561-9500 or thearagonballroom.com.

• Mungion: 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted, Chicago. $20. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.

• Fletcher Rockwell: 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Bub City, 435 N. Clark St., Chicago. $65, includes five drink tickets and appetizers; table packages are available. (312) 610-4200 or ticketweb.com.

• Flogging Molly, The Tossers, Flatfoot 56: 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at House of Blues Music Hall, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $50-$85. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• Lucky Boys Confusion, The Waiting Game, Top Shelf Lickers: 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at House of Blues Back Porch Stage, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $55-$60. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• Old State, Mishandled, Movies About Animals, Old Sol, Bad Planning: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.