Festivals: It's the final week for holiday light shows

Holiday Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through December and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in January, through Jan. 7 at Wilder Park Conservatory, 225 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Get into the holiday spirit with Wilder Park Conservatory's festive holiday floral display. Free. (630) 993-8900 or epd.org.

Cosley Zoo Festival of Lights and Tree Sale: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Saturday, Dec. 30, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 31, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Zoo is transformed into a winter wonderland with 20,000 twinkling lights starting at 3 p.m. daily. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 7 at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. An indoor winter playground, now in its 17th year. $19-$27. navypier.org/winter-wonderfest.

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Guests can sing to the animals and enjoy professional ice-carving demonstrations, magic shows and a 41-foot talking tree at the 36th annual event. The zoo will be lit with more than 1 million LED lights and select animal habitats will remain open, as will zoo restaurants and gift shops. A schedule of music and live entertainment, costumed characters, a model railroad display and more can be found at czs.org/magic.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Morton Arboretum's holiday lights display, Illumination, runs through Jan. 1.

Illumination-Tree Lights: 4:30 to 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. One-mile outdoor walking tour. New this year, interactive pendants that glow in sync with the sights. Pendants cost $10, $9 for members. Tickets are for a specific date and time. $12-$30. For tickets, call (630) 725-2066 or see mortonarb.org.

Mooseheart Holiday Lights: 5 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 along the Mooseheart campus, off Route 31, south of Batavia. The eighth annual event includes about 80 displays on a 1.8-mile route through the campus. Admission (cash only): $10 for cars; special rates for buses. Proceeds benefit Mooseheart Child City and School. (630) 906-3601 or mooseheart.org.