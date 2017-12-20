Sue Ontiveros, a singular voice on the editorial pages of the Sun-Times for 21 years, posted her farewell column Tuesday, Robert Feder writes. "The Sun-Times was and is one of the great loves of my life," she told Facebook friends. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.
updated: 12/20/2017 6:52 AM
Feder: Sue Ontiveros signs off as Sun-Times columnist
