Christmas Eve the Italian way means fish, fish and more fish

hello

The Culinary Institute of America presents a seven fishes sauce served over pasta which follows an Italian-American tradition for Christmas Eve. Phil Mansfield for The Culinary Institute of America/Associated Press

The Culinary Institute of America presents a seven fishes sauce served over pasta which makes an ideal meal for Christmas Eve. Phil Mansfield for The Culinary Institute of America/Associated Press

For a holiday so widely celebrated, the traditions surrounding Christmas are as unique as the ornaments that decorate your tree. From decor, songs, stories and gifts, Christmas looks a little bit different in every home across the world, but of course, here at The Culinary Institute of America, we're especially interested in what's on the table.

The Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian-American tradition to ring in Christmas Eve, when Roman Catholics celebrate the midnight birth of Jesus, known in Italian as "La Viglia." Fish is a traditional ingredient in the Christmas Eve dinner because custom calls for the eschewing of red meat leading up to the holiday.

Though today the feast is commonly referred to as the "seven fishes," the origin of that number is unclear, and in fact, many Italian and American homes may serve upward of 10 dishes to celebrate the feast. Recipes vary from region to region, but common ingredients can include salted cod, calamari, shellfish, and shrimp, which may be stewed, fried, sauteed, or even served raw. Of course, you're likely to find a pasta dish in the mix.

This can lead to a long day in the kitchen, but it doesn't have to be a struggle. If you want to celebrate Christmas Eve the Italian way, try this quick and easy Seven Fishes Sauce recipe.

This simple sauce is a traditional mix of aromatic ingredients, white wine, and fish broth that will lightly coat the fish(es) and pasta. For our main ingredients, we've chosen the seafood heavy hitters: crab, shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, scallops, and white fish. You can serve the shellfish in their shells for a dramatic presentation, or serve them shucked for a more user-friendly experience.

Depending on where you live, your fish markets may be buzzing in anticipation of the holiday, but don't be tempted to secure your catch too early. Your ingredients should be as fresh as possible, kept cold and over ice, if your refrigerator is especially crowded. Make sure you give your clams and mussels some breathing room if they came packed in plastic.

While we've added it to the Christmas Eve menu, you can use this recipe as a base for weeknight dinners all year long. Add Thai-style aromatics to the broth, like ginger and lemon grass, and a squeeze of lime juice for a Tom Yum-style broth. Or, during the summer, add chopped fresh tomatoes, cilantro, and some hot chiles for a Latin flair.

We like serving this sauce over pasta (because everything is better with pasta), but you will also love it over creamy polenta, roasted vegetables or potatoes, or steamed rice. You can even serve it on its own, alongside some crusty bread for dipping.

Depending on how you serve it, this can be a decadent first course or satisfying entree, but we think however you fill your table, your guests will be lucky to share a buon Natale with you and your loved ones.

• This article was provided to The Associated Press by The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.