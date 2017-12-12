'Lady Bird' wins best picture from Chicago Film Critics

"Lady Bird" was named Best Picture by the Chicago Film Critics Association Tuesday night. Star Saoirse Ronan, left, won Best Actress while Laurie Metcalf was honored as Best Supporting Actress. Courtesy of A24 Films

"Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig's semi-autobiographical film about a high school senior, was named Best Picture of 2017 by the Chicago Film Critics Association Tuesday night.

The film was the night's big winner with four awards. Gerwig was named Most Promising Filmmaker, while star Saoirse Ronan won Best Actress. Carbondale native and original Steppenwolf Theatre member Laurie Metcalf, who starred as the teen's mother, was named Best Supporting Actress.

Awards for Best Actor and Most Promising Performer went to Timothée Chalamet, who played a teen who gets involved with an American grad student in Italy in Luca Guadagnino's "Call Me By Your Name." The film also won for James Ivory's Adapted Screenplay.

Christopher Nolan was named Best Director for his World War II epic, "Dunkirk."

Full list of winners

Best Picture: "Lady Bird"

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Best Original Screenplay: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Best Adapted Screenplay: James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"

Best Foreign Language Film: "The Square"

Best Documentary: "Jane"

Best Animated Feature: "Coco"

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"

Best Editing: Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss, "Baby Driver"

Best Art Direction: "Blade Runner 2049"

Best Original Score: Jonny Greenwood, "Phantom Thread"

Most Promising Performer: Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Most Promising Filmmaker: Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"