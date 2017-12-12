Dining out: Star Wars cocktails on tap at Rosemont's Kings

Sip on the new Junkanoo Juice -- Cruzan aged rum, pineapple, lime juice and hibiscus, topped with champagne -- at Bahama Breeze in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Bahama Breeze

Braised short rib and oxtail is one of three new menu items at Bahama Breeze. Courtesy of Bahama Breeze

Sip on a Yoda Soda (rum, mint and ginger beer garnished with lime Yoda ears) at Kings in Rosemont before going to see "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Courtesy of Kings Dining and Entertainment

Did It All for the Wookiee (Kahlua, vodka and sweet cream garnished with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce) is Kings Dining and Entertainment's way of paying homage to the opening of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Courtesy of Kings Dining and Entertainment

Toast the opening of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" this week with Kings Dining and Entertainment's Rey of Sunshine (raspberry vodka, pineapple juice and bubbles). Courtesy of Kings Dining and Entertainment

Kings' Princess Leia drink combines gin with muddled strawberries, blueberries and elderflower. The drink, which comes garnished with Leia buns, was created in honor of the opening of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Courtesy of Kings Dining and Entertainment

Kings Dining and Entertainment pays homage to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" with The Dark Side cocktail (coconut rum, citrus and cranberry juice, garnished with an orange wheel and cherry). Courtesy of Kings Dining and Entertainment

Kings' special Star Wars drinks

To celebrate this week's release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Kings Dining and Entertainment has concocted Star Wars-themed cocktails that are only available now through Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Rosemont and Chicago locations. Choose from: Did It All for the Wookiee (Kahlua, vodka and sweet cream garnished with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce), Blue Skywalker (coconut rum, pineapple juice and blue Curacao served with a cherry), Vader-Ade (vodka with lemon juice, strawberry and raspberry puree, rimmed with black sugar), The Dark Side (coconut rum, citrus and cranberry juice, garnished with an orange wheel and cherry), Rey of Sunshine (raspberry vodka, pineapple juice and bubbles), Storm Trooper (pineapple and coconut rums garnished with a black sugar rim), Princess Leia (gin, muddled strawberries, blueberries and elderflower and garnished with Leia buns) and Yoda Soda (rum, mint and ginger beer garnished with lime Yoda ears). Kings Dining and Entertainment is at 5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, and 1500 N. Clybourn, Chicago, (312) 973-4920. kings-de.com/.

Mago adds Hanukkah items

Available through Dec. 20, Mago has infused traditional Hanukkah dishes with some Latin flare at its four Chicago-area locations. Playing off of a traditional Hanukkah short rib dinner, Mago will offer a beef short rib entree (pulque braised beef short rib served with mole de manzana (apple mole) and cilantro potato latkes) for $26, a roasted half chicken with wild mushroom huitlacoche cream and roasted Yukon Gold potatoes for $20, and a guava and apple crisp dessert for $8. The limited-time La Manzanita cocktail (apple- and cinnamon-infused Patron Blanco tequila, apple cider and fresh lime juice) is $13. Also, if you need a dessert quick, through the end of the year Mago will be selling 9-inch pumpkin cream cheese flan and 9-inch eggnog tres leches for takeout. Desserts run $35 each; orders need a 24-hour notice before pick up. Mago is at 115 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 253-2222; 641 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (630) 783-2222; 1010 S. Delano Court West, Chicago, (312) 212-2222; or 100 W. Higgins Road M-05, South Barrington, (847) 844-4400. magogrill.com/index.html

Hotel Arista hosts a holiday afternoon tea from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday until Dec. 23. - Courtesy of Hotel Arista

Catch up with friends over scones, finger sandwiches, fancy cakes and tea while enjoying live music and holiday storytelling during Hotel Arista's Holiday Afternoon Tea. Through Dec. 23, tea service will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The Afternoon Tea package is $26 for adults and $18 for kids 4-12. The Sparkling Afternoon Tea package, which includes a glass of rosé prosecco, is available for $32. Reservations required. Hotel Arista is at 2139 City Gate Lane, Naperville, (630) 579-7827 or hotelarista.com/

Pop's Ugly Sweater deal

Wear your most festive holiday sweater to Pop's Italian Beef & Sausage on Friday, Dec. 15, (National Ugly Sweater Day) to receive a free half fry. Limit one per customer. Share a photo of yourself wearing your ugly sweater at Pop's Beef using #PopsBeef on Friday for the chance to win a $50 Pop's Beef gift card. The photo with the most likes will determine the winner, which will be announced on Saturday. Pop's Italian Beef & Sausage has locations in Romeoville, Chicago and the south suburbs. popsbeef.com/home.

Krampus visits Hofbrauhaus Chicago from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 16 and 23. - Courtesy of Hofbrauhaus Chicago

Have you been "nice" or "naughty" this year? Find out when German holiday folklore icons St. Nicholas and his devilish companion Krampus visit Hofbräuhaus Chicago from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 and 23. Derived from Germanic folklore, Krampus is a beast-like creature said to punish those who are naughty throughout the yule season. For families, Hofbräuhaus Chicago will host its first Holiday Kinderfest from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Kids 12 and younger can nosh on $5 meals, plus enjoy free face painting, ornament decorating, magic acts, visits with Santa and a special bubble show from 3 to 4 p.m. Hofbräuhaus Chicago is at 5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-2739 or hofbrauhauschicago.com/.

Tuscany's Ugly Sweater Party

It's time to dust off that dated holiday sweater for Tuscany's Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Contest from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Get excited for Rod Stewart impersonator Clifford Tartaglia, giveaways, half off drinks and holiday-themed drinks throughout the evening. The winner of the ugly sweater contest will receive a $50 Tuscany gift card. Tuscany is at 550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988 or tuscanychicago.com/location/wheeling/.

Brunch with Santa

Santa Claus is coming to brunch at Mon Ami Gabi in Oak Brook from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. He'll hear last-minute gift requests and pass out treats to the kids. Reservations required. Mon Ami Gabi is at 260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/home/?loc=oakbrook.

Brunch & Pajamas

Put on your PJs and head to e+o food and drink for a special holiday Brunch & Pajamas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. The buffet includes a special hot cocoa bar. Get in on a holiday photo shoot with a professional photographer. Brunch is $19.95 for adults and $9.95 for kids. Reservations required. e+o food and drink is at 125 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect, (847) 398-3636 or eofoodanddrink.com/.

The lobster and seafood pot (lobster, Mahi-mahi, shrimp and mussels with corn, calabaza, potatoes and chorizo in a light seafood broth) is new to the menu at Bahama Breeze. - Courtesy of Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze spices up its menu with three new entrees and a cocktail. Try the lobster and seafood pot (lobster, Mahi-mahi, shrimp and mussels with corn, calabaza, potatoes and chorizo in a light seafood broth), braised short rib and oxtail served with corn, green beans and white rice, and honey sriracha chicken sandwich (buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with cabbage-jicama slaw and drizzled with a honey Sriracha sauce on a toasted brioche bun). Cool off with Junkanoo Juice -- Cruzan aged rum, pineapple, lime juice and hibiscus, topped with champagne. Bahama Breeze is at 406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060 or bahamabreeze.com/home.