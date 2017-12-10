'Call Me By Your Name,' 'Shape of Water' lead Chicago Film Critics nominations

Video: "Call Me By Your Name" trailer

Timothée Chalamet stars in "Call Me By Your Name."

"Call Me By Your Name," Luca Guadagnino's drama based on Andre Aciman's novel about a relationship between a 17-year-old and a 24-year-old grad student, received eight nominations from the Chicago Film Critics Association, including best picture, director and actor.

Guillermo del Toro's Cold War romantic fantasy "The Shape of Water" earned the second-highest number of nominations -- seven -- including best picture, director and actress (Sally Hawkins).

The 2017 Chicago Film Critics Awards will be announced at the group's annual awards dinner Tuesday night at Zia's Lago Vistya in Chicago. Go to chicagofilmcritics.org for more.

BEST PICTURE: "Call Me By Your Name," "Dunkirk," "Lady Bird," "The Shape of Water," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

BEST DIRECTOR: Guillermo Del Toro for "The Shape of Water," Greta Gerwig for "Lady Bird," Luca Guadagnino for "Call Me By Your Name," Christopher Nolan for "Dunkirk," Jordan Peele for "Get Out"

BEST ACTRESS: Sally Hawkins for "The Shape of Water," Vicky Krieps for "Phantom Thread," Frances McDormand for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Margot Robbie for "I, Tonya," Saoirse Ronan for "Lady Bird"

BEST ACTOR: Timothee Chalamet for "Call Me By Your Name," Daniel Day-Lewis for "Phantom Thread," James Franco for "The Disaster Artist," Gary Oldman for "Darkest Hour," Harry Dean Stanton for "Lucky"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Mary J. Blige for "Mudbound," Holly Hunter for "The Big Sick," Allison Janney for "I, Tonya," Lesley Manville for "Phantom Thread," Laurie Metcalf for "Lady Bird"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Willem Dafoe for "The Florida Project," Armie Hammer for "Call Me By Your Name," Jason Mitchell for "Mudbound," Sam Rockwell for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Michael Stuhlbarg for "Call Me By Your Name"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: "Blade Runner 2049," "Call Me By Your Name," "The Disaster Artist," "Logan," "Mudbound"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: "The Big Sick," "Get Out," "Lady Bird," "Phantom Thread," "The Shape of Water," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

ANIMATED FILM: "The Breadwinner," "Coco," "The LEGO Batman Movie," "Loving Vincent," "Your Name"

BEST DOCUMENTARY: "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail," "City of Ghosts," "Ex Libris: New York Public Library," "Faces Places," "Jane," "Kedi"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: "BPM (Beats Per Minute)," "A Fantastic Woman," "Loveless," "Raw," "The Square"

BEST ART DIRECTION: "Beauty and the Beast," "Blade Runner 2049," "Dunkirk," "Phantom Thread," "The Shape of Water"

BEST EDITING: "Baby Driver," "Call Me By Your Name," "Dunkirk," "The Florida Project," "Get Out"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: "Blade Runner 2049," "Dunkirk," "Phantom Thread," "The Shape of Water," "War For the Planet of the Apes"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

"Blade Runner 2049," "Dunkirk," "The Florida Project," "Mudbound," "The Shape of Water"

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER: Timothee Chalamet in "Call Me By Your Name," Dafne Keen in "Logan," Jessie Pinnick in "Princess Cyd," Brooklynn Prince in "The Florida Project," Florence Pugh in "Lady Macbeth," Bria Vinaite in "The Florida Project"

MOST PROMISING FILMMAKER: Kogonada for "Columbus," Jordan Peele for "Get Out," Greta Gerwig for "Lady Bird," John Carroll Lynch for "Lucky," Julia Ducournau for "Raw"

8 nominations: "Call Me By Your Name"

7 nominations: "The Shape of Water"

6 nominations: "Dunkirk," "Lady Bird," "Phantom Thread"

5 nominations: "The Florida Project"

4 nominations: "Blade Runner 2049," "Get Out," "Mudbound," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

2 nominations: "The Big Sick," "The Disaster Artist," "I, Tonya," "Logan," "Lucky," "Raw"