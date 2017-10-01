Women's health: Recognizing the symptoms of heart disease

Sitting sedentary at a desk job for eight hours a day could lead to cardiovascular diseases. Add exercise to your day to help improve your heart health. Getty Images

Most people enjoy pleasant surprises. Who wouldn't welcome a bouquet of flowers delivered to their office, a mint on their pillow, or a letter from an old friend?

But, there are surprises that can be devastating.

For example, you may be surprised to learn that cardiovascular diseases and stroke cause 1 in 3 women's deaths each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The American Heart Association estimates 44 million women in the U.S. are affected by cardiovascular diseases.

Another shocker seems to be the big difference in the symptoms of women's heart disease compared to men's. For women, there is more often a lack of detection due to atypical symptoms.

It's not the pizza

Symptoms of heart issues can sometimes mimic indigestion.

Oftentimes, the symptoms are ignored as "the bad pizza I ate last night." Tingling in the arm may be attributed to "tennis elbow."

For women, the "silent killer" heart disease becomes the unrecognized killer.

Likewise, women may be unaware that perspiration is not always a hot flash, insomnia is not just a busy mind, and cramps are not merely "that time of the month."

These can all be indicators of medical concern for females.

Warning signs

Some warning signs for a heart attack are the same for women and men, although fewer women than men survive their first heart attack. Symptoms include numbness in the arms and back, breaking out in a cold sweat, or lightheadedness.

"It is important to realize that women more frequently than men will have atypical symptoms such as neck or jaw pain, heart racing, nausea, vomiting, stomach discomfort, or general fatigue as clues to the presence of heart disease," said Narayan Saha, a cardiologist at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Although chest pain can present for both genders, women experience it less often than men do.

"Shortness of breath with exertion that is new, and fatigue with exertion that is new is what women will realize more than chest pain," said Dr. Thomas Discher, cardiologist at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Too sexy for your jeans

Maintaining an appropriate weight is the key to maintaining appropriate heart health. Extra pounds weigh heavy on your heart.

"Every day, women should lower their cholesterol, have an exercise routine that is not just seasonal, and get up and get moving," said Discher. "There's nothing new or sexy to it."

Another bombshell -- sitting sedentary at a desk job for eight hours a day -- could lead to heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. Fortunately, ladies have access to women-focused fitness centers.

Experts recommend two to four hours of exercise per week. AHA research shows that 80 percent of heart disease and stroke events may be prevented by lifestyle changes and education.

Is kale killing you?

No, in fact, kale is one of the healthiest foods you can eat for heart and overall health. However, beware of "trendy foods."

"A lot of the recent trendy foods -- kale, quinoa, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, etc. -- are quite healthy in their natural state, but what often makes them trendy and tasty is seasoning them with salts, spices, dipping in salt-rich sauces, and frying them. This is when they'll get you into trouble," Saha said.

Edamame, boiled green soybeans, is popular now especially with celebrities. However, they are often prepared salted and too much salt can be a determent to a thriving heart. AHA recommends limiting sodium intake to less than 1,500 milligrams a day.

"A balanced diet is better than any trendy foods," Discher said.

Drinks and your heart

Research published in the science journal "Stroke" cautions that artificially sweetened soft drink consumption may be associated with a higher risk of stroke, although more studies are needed.

However, drinking a glass of wine a day may be good for a woman's heart. The alcohol increases good cholesterol and provides flavonoids and other antioxidant substances.

Coffee, minus sugar and cream, is another option. Researchers found that people who drink between three and five cups of coffee a day are likely to have less coronary artery calcium than those who do not drink coffee.

Women's advantages

Childbirth, menstrual cycles, menopause -- life isn't always easy for a chick. However, sometimes it pays to be a woman.

"This population has an advantage over men because their hormones decrease plaque in the arteries, which decreases the chances of coronary disease," Discher said.

And then there's that little capsule known as women's intuition. This is an invaluable tool and women should trust it when they sense a problem.

"People know their bodies and when something doesn't feel right, they should get it checked out," Saha said.

A woman's maternal instinct often propels her to care for others before tending to her own needs. However, women need to empower themselves for better heart health by getting sufficient sleep, not smoking, avoiding stressors, monitoring alcohol consumption, and addressing symptoms.