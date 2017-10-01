Sunday picks: Get a little 'Wicked' with Kristin Chenoweth at Genesee

The Scarecrow Trail returns to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle for the month of October. Daily Herald File Photo

Sea creatures created by plastic rubbish found in oceans are part of the exhibit "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea" at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. Courtesy of Shedd Aquarium

Tony and Emmy Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth ("Wicked," "Glee") performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Sunday, Oct. 1. Associated Press, 2012

A little bit 'Wicked'

Spend "An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth," the famed Tony and Emmy Award-winning star of such stage and TV hits as "Wicked," "Glee," "The West Wing," "Pushing Daisies" and more, on Sunday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $49.50-$125. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 (also at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora)

Straw poll

The Scarecrow Trail features cutesy and creepy creations by Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. See the variety starting on Sunday along the Meadow Lake Trail of the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $9-$14; $8-$12 seniors; $6-$9 youth ages 2 to 17. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 7 a.m. to sunset Sunday, Oct. 1, through Tuesday, Oct. 31

Autumn at the zoo

Cosley Zoo celebrates fall with its annual Pumpkin Fest. Highlights include a straw pyramid, a corn stalk tunnel, children's rides, thousands of pumpkins on display throughout the zoo and more. Apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and various sizes of straw bales will be available for purchase. Cosley Zoo is at 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. $6-$7; free for kids 17 and younger. (630) 665-5534 or cosleyzoo.org. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Oct. 1-31

Environmental alert

Contemplate pollution by seeing enormous sea creatures made out of plastic marine debris found in the oceans in the visiting exhibit "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea" now ongoing at the Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. Included with general admission of $19.95-$39.95; $14.95-$29.95 kids ages 3-11. (312) 939-2438 or sheddaquarium.com. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends

Crafty creations

Take a look at handmade knickknacks and more at the Arts and Crafts Show this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $5. (847) 301-8543 or stepbysteppromotions.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1

'Very Eric Carle'

The Chicago Children's Museum's new exhibit, "Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit," brings the artist and author's world to life starting Saturday, Sept. 30. Weave a web with the Very Busy Spider and find your light with the Very Lonely Firefly in the play-and-learn exhibit that allows you to step into the pages of Eric Carle's classic "Very" series. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, open until 8 p.m. Thursdays, running Saturday, Sept. 30, to Jan. 7, 2018, at the Chicago Children's Museum at Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. $14 for kids and adults; $13 for seniors; free for members and children younger than 1. chicagochildrensmuseum.org/.

A parade of animated film princesses and princes are featured in "Disney On Ice: Dream Big" at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

Animated princesses (and their princes) come to skating life in "Disney on Ice: Dream Big." The tour plays eight performances starting Thursday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $20-$60; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1

Apples galore!

Learn about different types of apples, taste a variety of apples and get apple recipes for home at the Heirloom Apple Fest at the Durant House Museum, LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W370 Dean St., St. Charles. Games will take place on the front lawn (weather permitting). $1-$3. ppfv.org. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1

Concert highlights

• matt pond PA, J Fernandez, Dogs At Large: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $18. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Arlo Guthrie Re-Generation Tour with Abe and Sarah Lee Guthrie: 8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, Oct. 1-3, City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago $75-$90. Folk. citywinery.com.

• Screaming Females, Street Eaters, Rad Payoff: 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $13-$16. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Fleet Foxes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 3-4, The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Indie/folk. Tickets start at $45. ticketmaster.com.

Explosions In the Sky headline Chicago's Empty Bottle with their airy, emotional post-rock Tuesday, Oct. 3. - Courtesy of Explosions In the Sky

• Explosions In the Sky: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $40. (773) 276-3600 or emptybottle.com.

• Welshly Arms, Honors, The Million Reasons: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10.11. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Atlas Genius, Flor, Half the Animal: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $20. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Urban Pioneers: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. Free. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Shades (EP release), Shiny Penny: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

