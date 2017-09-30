Author events: Roz Varon stops in Naperville, Dan Brown in Downers Grove

Roz Varon, traffic reporter for Chicago's ABC-7 News, signs copies of "On the Road With Roz: Adventures in Travel and Life" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville. Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

• Chicago's ABC-7 News traffic reporter Roz Varon signs copies of her book "On the Road With Roz: Adventures in Travel and Life" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• New York Times best-selling author Nelson DeMille presents his new novel, "The Cuban Affair," at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Tickets cost $50 and include a copy of the book, a raffle ticket, a drink voucher and refreshments. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

• Newberry Medal-winner Katherine Applegate signs copies of her new book, "Wishtree," at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Longwood Elementary School, 30W240 Bruce Lane, Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• David Biedrzycki discusses his career as an award-winning children's book author and illustrator at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Biedrzycki has written and illustrated more than 12 picture books, including "Breaking News: Bear Alert." Program includes a Q&A. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Program is for students in grades K-5 and their families. Children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. Register at (847) 253-5675 or mppl.org.

• Author and illustrator Loren Long, creator of The New York Times best-selling "Otis" series, discusses "Good Day, Good Night" at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The book is a never-before-published picture book from Margaret Wise Brown, the best-selling author of "Goodnight Moon." Long created the book's illustrations. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Tom Watson signs copies of his middle-grade book titles "Stick Cat: Two Catch a Thief!" and "Stick Dog Craves Candy" at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase one of the author's books from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Chicago-area writer and Oakton Community College professor David Kelly reads excerpts from his works of fiction, including a portion from his new novel, "Phosphor of My Fate," at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Oakton Community College's Studio One Theater, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines. Admission to this Chicago Writers Series event is free. A book signing and reception follow the author's program. oakton.edu.

FILE - In this May 13, 2013 file photo, author Dan Brown poses for a portrait in New York. His new book, "Inferno," published by Doubleday released on May 14. No mega-sellers came out in 2013, nothing that compared with E L James' "Fifty Shades of Gray" or Stieg Larsson's crime novels. Adult readers turned to dependable favorites such as Dan Brown and Khaled Hosseini, while teens and grade-schoolers stuck with Rick Riordan, Jeff Kinney and Veronica Roth, whose "Divergent" series is set to debut on the big screen in 2014.

• Best-selling thriller writer Dan Brown discusses his new novel, "Origin," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Tivoli Theater, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. The event, sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop of Downers Grove, features a presentation by and a Q&A session with Brown. The 2006 film "The Da Vinci Code," based on Brown's best-selling book, will be shown. Tickets cost $39 and are available at danbrownandersons.brownpapertickets.com. Each ticket includes a copy of "Origin," which will be pre-signed and given to ticketholders at the event. There will be no book signing. andersonsbookshop.com.

• Best-selling author Nicole Krauss discusses her new novel, "Forest Dark," at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Books will be available for purchase and signing. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Local author Donna Urbikas discusses her book "My Sister's Mother: A Memoir of War, Exile and Stalin's Siberia" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Lake Forest Book Store, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Register at (847) 234-4420. See lakeforestbookstore.com.

• Marie Benedict signs copies of her new novel "The Other Einstein," (now in paperback) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Local author Raymond Benson signs copies of his book "The Secrets on Chicory Lane" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• The Family Action Network hosts author Mitch Prinstein, who discusses his new book, "Popular: The Power of Likability in a Status-Obsessed World," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the Cornog Auditorium at New Trier High School, 7 Happ Road, Northfield. Prinstein is the director of clinical psychology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The event is appropriate for ages 12 and older. familyactionnetwork.net.

• New York Times best-selling author Rich Cohen discusses his book "The Chicago Cubs: Story of a Curse" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• New York Times best-selling author Colleen Hoover discusses her new book, "Without Merit," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. Tickets are $19 and are available at hooverandersons.brownpapertickets.com. See andersonsbookshop.com.

• Young-adult title authors Lauren Oliver ("Ringer") and Adam Silvera ("They Both Die at the End") sign copies of their books at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase one of the authors' books from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Award-winning food and travel writer Larry Olmsted will discuss his New York Times best-selling book "Real Food/Fake Food: Why You Don't Know What You're Eating and What You Can Do About It" at a luncheon at noon Friday, Oct. 6, at The University Club, 76 E. Monroe St., Chicago. The dress code for this event is business casual; no denim is permitted. For reservations, call The Book Stall at (847) 446-8880. thebookstall.com.

• Brad Meltzer presents his new series of biographies for young readers, "Ordinary People Change the World," at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Each nonfiction book tells the story of an American icon. The two newest titles in the series are "I Am Sacagawea" and "I Am Gandhi." The event is recommended for ages 4 and older. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• JoJo Siwa from television's "Dance Moms" presents her new memoir, "Jojo's Guide to the Sweet Life!," at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. This is a photo-line only event. Tickets are $22 and are available at jojoandersons.brownpapertickets.com. Each ticket includes a copy of Siwa's book and admission to the photo line. All books will be pre-signed. Books purchased from vendors other than Anderson's will not be permitted. andersonsbookshop.com.

• "Ghosts of Lincoln" author Adam Selzer presents "Ghosts of Lincoln: Discovering His Paranormal Legacy" at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. Refreshments will be served. Tickets cost $5-$10. (630) 469-1867 or glenellynhistory.org.