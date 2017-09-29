Is Darth Vader the greatest movie villain of all time?

Will Darth Vader make the cut when Dann & Raymond's Movie Club presents "The Greatest Villains of the Silver Screen"?

The greatest movie villain? A countdown!

Dann & Raymond's Movie Club presents "The Greatest Villains of the Silver Screen" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg.

Free admission! This will be a countdown to the single greatest movie villain of all time, so Film Club patrons will not receive their customary program handouts.schaumburglibrary.org.

Wilmette Theatre puts on Manhattan shorts

The Manhattan Short Film Festival returns to the Wilmette Theatre, 1122 Central Ave., Wilmette, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8. Each presentation consists of 10 films and runs 118 minutes. The unrated films are intended for adult audiences. Tickets and schedules are available at wilmettetheatre.com and at the theater's box office.

