Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 9/29/2017 10:53 AM

Is Darth Vader the greatest movie villain of all time?

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Will Darth Vader make the cut when Dann & Raymond's Movie Club presents "The Greatest Villains of the Silver Screen"?

    Will Darth Vader make the cut when Dann & Raymond's Movie Club presents "The Greatest Villains of the Silver Screen"?

 
Dann Gire
 
 

The greatest movie villain? A countdown!

Dann & Raymond's Movie Club presents "The Greatest Villains of the Silver Screen" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg.

Free admission! This will be a countdown to the single greatest movie villain of all time, so Film Club patrons will not receive their customary program handouts.schaumburglibrary.org.

Wilmette Theatre puts on Manhattan shorts

The Manhattan Short Film Festival returns to the Wilmette Theatre, 1122 Central Ave., Wilmette, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8. Each presentation consists of 10 films and runs 118 minutes. The unrated films are intended for adult audiences. Tickets and schedules are available at wilmettetheatre.com and at the theater's box office.

Dann Gire's Reel Life column appears in Friday's Time out! You can follow him on Twitter at @DannGireDHfilm.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account