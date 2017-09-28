John McNaughton discusses his film 'Wild Things' Friday in Chicago

Actor Kevin Bacon takes a few tips from Chicago director John McNaughton on the set of "Wild Things," to be shown at Chicago's Davis Theatre with Windy City filmmakers in person.

"An Evening With Chicago Film Masters" presents a night with Windy City filmmakers discussing their craft with shorts and features starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at the Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.

The program offers works by Gary Sherman, Gary Michael Schultz and others, including "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer" director John McNaughton, who will introduce his 1998 thriller "Wild Things" at 10 p.m.

I caught up with McNaughton at his Chicago home this week and asked him to reveal the most fun part of directing "Wild Things" with Denise Richards, Matt Dillon and the legendary Kevin Bacon.

"Fun? It's never much fun directing a movie, believe me," McNaughton said. "Just getting through the day. It was a big cast with a lot of egos that had to be accommodated in 98-degree heat and 97 percent humidity. And with millions of dollars on your back."

He'll have more to say at "An Evening With Chicago Film Masters." Tickets cost $15 at the door, $13 presale at brownpapertickets.com/event3073477.

• Dann Gire's Reel Life column appears in Friday's Time out! You can follow him on Twitter at @DannGireDHfilm.