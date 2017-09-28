Jenny McCarthy, others remember Hugh Hefner on social media

St. Charles resident Jenny McCarthy -- named Playboy's Playmate of the Year in 1994 -- reacted to Hugh Hefner's death with a thank you on Twitter:
RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people';s lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. ?#PMOY 94 ?? pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017
South Barrington businesswoman Diana Petersen -- a bunny in the Lake Geneva and Chicago Playboy clubs -- wrote on Facebook:
"i am proud to say I was part of an iconic family. The women i worked with and have met are amazing and a force to be reckoned with, each bringing something special to the party and never a dull moment."