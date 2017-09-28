Images: #TBT Gallery looks back at fashions from 1960s

This week's #TBT Gallery takes a look back at fashions from the 1960s.

Daily Herald staff photographers spent time shooting models on location around the suburbs, photographing the latest fashions of the era.

Women's fashions from the '60s expressed a wide range of style and attitude changes as the decade evolved.

During the early years, women followed the trend of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy with tailored dresses without collars, slender evening dresses, and her hats, including berets, Breton hats and the pill box hat.

The early '60s were a reflection of the 1950s with fashions both conservative and classic in style and design.

A young designer named Yves Saint Laurent came onto the scene and established his sense of style on the fashion world that included the fisherman shirtjackets.

But by the late 1960s, clothing and fashion styles became bright and psychedelic with tie-dye shirts and long hair.

Shift dresses changed during the middle 1960s becoming shorter and shorter until it turned into the style of the "miniskirt."

The sexual liberation changed attitudes in women and they exhibited sexual power through fashion.

The pop art and modern art movements inspired bold colors, stripes and polka dots on a new dress style called "jumper dresses."

Men's fashions reflected the growing desire to mix and match materials, styles and accessories and they wore turtlenecks, Nehru jackets and wide bell-bottom pants.

By the end of the decade, young girls were following the trends worn by 17-year-old British supermodel Twiggy with miniskirts and mod designs.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1967 A fashion illustration on location in Schaumburg. A young designer named Yves Saint Laurent came onto the scene and established his sense of style on the fashion world.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1965 A fashion illustration shot on location in Arlington Heights by a Daily Herald staff photographer. Jacqueline Kennedy also inspired the wearing of hats that included berets, Breton hats and the pill box hat.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1965 The early sixties were a reflection of the 1950s with fashions conservative and classic in style and design.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1965 The young look became fashionable with knee-high skirts, lower heels and close-cropped hair in the 1960s.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1965 A young French designer named Andre Courreges created the bar knee, the square cut white dress and white textured stockings offering a geometric look to his clothes.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1965 A fashion illustration shot by Daily Herald staff photographers on location in Arlington Heights. Women followed the trend of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy during the early 1960s with tailored dresses without collars and slender evening dresses.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1965 The early sixties were a reflection of the 1950s showing restraint and classic in style and design.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1967 Women wore softer, tighter fitting clothing that included sweaters and sweater dresses that hugged the figure.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1967 The pop art movement inspired bold colors, stripes and polka dots.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1967 The sexual liberation changed attitudes in women and they exhibited sexual power through fashion.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1966 A fashion illustration shot of cowhide boots by Daily Herald staff photographers in Arlington Heights.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1966 A fashion illustration shot of jewelry by Daily Herald staff photographers in Arlington Heights.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1968 The British Invasion didn't just focus on the Beatles but was also the centered on the fashion world.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1969 A fashion illustration shot by Daily Herald staff photographers on location in Arlington Heights.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1969 Soft pastels and gingham checks created a younger girl appeal.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1969 Fur-trimmed suits and coats were popular in fall fashions and long haired furs were back in style.

Daily Herald file photo, Sept. 1969 By the end of the decade, young girls were inspired by British supermodel Twiggy with miniskirts and mod designs.

