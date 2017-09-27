Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: WGN radio's Cochran celebrates 1,000th morning show

Steve Cochran will celebrate his 1,000th show as morning personality on WGN 720 AM with a live broadcast event from 6 to 10 a.m. Monday from the Blackhawks Store at 333 North Michigan Avenue. "Cubs win, Trump wins, I go 1,000 shows without being fired," Cochran said of the milestone. For full story, see robertfeder.com.

