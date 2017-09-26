'Pretty Woman' musical set to premiere in Chicago in March

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts starred in the hit 1990 film "Pretty Woman." The romantic comedy is being adapted into a musical that will premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March. Courtesy of Touchstone Pictures

"Pretty Woman: The Musical," adapted from the hit 1990 romantic comedy by writer/director Garry Marshall, will premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre next March in advance of its Broadway opening later that year.

Stage and screen actress Samantha Banks (Eponine in Tim Hopper's 2012 film version of "Les Miserables") stars as Vivian, the beautiful prostitute who catches the eye of wealthy businessman Edward. Edward will be played by Steve Kazee, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his performance in "Once."

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere starred in the film version.

Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance composed the score for the musical, which features a book by Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell ("Kinky Boots," "La Cage aux Folles") helms the production, which begins its five-week run here at the Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago, on March 13, 2018.

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" will be part of Broadway in Chicago's season subscription series, which goes on sale Oct. 18. Group tickets are available now at (312) 977-1710. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. For details, see broadwayinchicago.com.