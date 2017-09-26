In her first broadcast appearance in five months, Kathy Hart will turn up Wednesday as guest host of "Good Day Chicago," the morning show on Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32, Robert Feder writes. For a complete report, go to robertfeder.com.
updated: 9/26/2017 6:16 AM
Feder: Kathy Hart to guest host 'Good Day Chicago'
