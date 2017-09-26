Feder: Kathy Hart to guest host 'Good Day Chicago'

Kathy Hart will make her first broadcast appearance in five months Wednesday when she guest hosts "Good Day Chicago," on Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32.

