Feder: Kathy Hart to guest host 'Good Day Chicago'

In her first broadcast appearance in five months, Kathy Hart will turn up Wednesday as guest host of "Good Day Chicago," the morning show on Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32, Robert Feder writes. For a complete report, go to robertfeder.com.

