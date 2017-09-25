Kirk Players opens 52nd season with Holmesian thriller

From left: Fred Vipond, Suzette Andrea and Emily Larsen, from the Kirk Players production of "Postmortem." Courtesy of Kirk Players

Kirk Players will open its 52nd season with "Postmortem" by Ken Ludwig, a gripping mystery thriller. Suspense abounds with séances, shots in the dark, knives and firearms and even the hint of apparitions.

The show will open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at Mundelein High School Theatre, and run through the weekend, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

Mundelein High School is at 1350 W. Hawley St., Mundelein.

"This is going to be a thriller extravaganza," said Brian Motyka, co-director of the show. "And with the special effects our ingenious technical team has dreamed up, there are moments when the audience will say, 'Did I just see what I thought I saw?'"

Motyka is complemented by co-director Kat Basso, stage manager Patrick Blake, and assistant stage manager Amy Sharer.

The story takes place in April 1922 in a medieval castle on the banks of the Connecticut River. William Gillette, played by Fred Vipond, is a famous actor-manager-playwright best known for his 30-year portrayal of famous crime sleuth, Sherlock Holmes. Gillette has assembled his cast of a Broadway revival of "Sherlock Holmes" for a weekend of relaxation at his home. For entertainment, he has arranged a séance, as he suspects one of his guests is scheming to murder him. Eccentric, fast-paced and wildly romantic, Gillette plans to solve the case, a la Sherlock Holmes.

Rounding out the talented cast is Nathaniel Brautigam as Bobby, James Torbeck as Leo Barnett, Suzette Andrea as Marion Barnett, Meghan Lane as Louise, Betty Slack as Lilly Gillette and Emily Larsen as May Dison.

Kirk Players' production of "Postmortem" showcases the technical talents of set designer Brenda Sparks, lighting designer Chuck Fitz-Hugh, sound design James Torbeck, props mistress Catie Hein, costume mistress Susie Hill, special effects team Gary Gunther and Martin Hill and house manager Anna Lieberman.

For more information and tickets, visit www.kirkplayers.org or call (847) 521-6192. Kirk Players offers a 15 percent discount on groups of 10 or more.