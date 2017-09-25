Rickles' series featuring celeb interviews to debut online

Breaking News Bar
 
  • In this image released by AARP Studios, Don Rickles, left, and Snoop Dogg listen to music during an appearance on Rickles' 13-episode series âDinner with Don." Rickles, who died in April of kidney failure at age 90, interviews celebrities such as Jimmy Kimmel, Snoop Dogg, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese at his favorite restaurants in Hollywood. The series can be seen on AARPâs digital platform DinnerWithDon.com (Sean Costello/Dinner With Don/AARP Studios via AP)

    Associated Press

 
NEW YORK -- A digital series starring late comedy legend Don Rickles will debut online Monday.

The 13-episode show "Dinner with Don ," produced by AARP Studios, features Rickles interviewing celebrities such as Jimmy Kimmel, Snoop Dogg , Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese at his favorite restaurants in Hollywood.

Rickles, known as the grandmaster of insult comedy, died in April of kidney failure at age 90. AARP said the series was Rickles' final project. They began shooting in November 2016 and ended in January.

"Dinner with Don" also includes interviews with Amy Poehler, Zach Galifianakis, Paul Rudd, Sarah Silverman, Billy Crystal, Rich Eisen, Vince Vaughn, Marisa Tomei, Jonathan Silverman and Judd Apatow.

It will be available on the AARP's YouTube channel.

Online: http://www.dinnerwithdon.com

