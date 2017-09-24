Sunday picks: Toy soldiers take over Schaumburg's Hyatt Regency

The Chicago Toy Soldier Show returns to the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg. Daily Herald File Photo

Scale armies

Meet up with collectors of old and modern military figurines at the Chicago Toy Soldier Show on Sunday at the Hyatt Regency, 1800 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg. $8; kids ages 12 and under admitted free. (630) 840-3351 or chicagotoysoldiershow.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Kane County doll show

See a variety of antique, vintage, collectible and modern dolls and doll items at the Kane County Doll Show, in the Prairie Events Center at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Other highlights include door prizes, free appraisals and on-site doll restringing. $6; free for kids 12 and younger. Early bird admission begins at 8 a.m. for $12. kanecountydollshow.com. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

An apple a day ...

Apples and apple fare, including apple fudge, apple cider doughnuts, apple sippers and apple popcorn, will be available throughout Long Grove Apple Fest, at Old McHenry and Robert Parker Coffin roads, Long Grove. Expect music from The Who's Who at 2 p.m. and American English at 4 p.m. Sunday. Plus, check out the pie-eating contests, a Kid's Zone activity area and more. $5; free for kids 12 and younger. longgrove.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Primrose Farm Frolic

Hitch a ride on a tractor-drawn wagon, watch historic demonstrations, play traditional games and make crafts at the annual Primrose Farm Frolic at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Music, farm animals and farm equipment, food, pony rides and more round out the day. Admission is $8 for 12 and older; $4 for kids 2-11; free for kids 1 and younger. All activities are included in admission. primrosefarmpark.com. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Site specific

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago launches its 2017-18 season on Thursday with choreographer Peter Chu's "Space," an immersive piece that takes place both onstage and off at Millennium Park's Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 105 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $65. (312) 850-9744 or hubbardstreetdance.com. 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

'Music of Royalty'

The Round Lake Area Park District's Community Band presents its fall concert, "Music of Royalty," in the auditorium at Round Lake High School, 800 N. High School Drive, Round Lake. Free. roundlakeareaparkdistrict.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Mahler masterwork

Conductor Kirk Muspratt leads the New Philharmonic in its season opener with a performance of Mahler's Fifth Symphony this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $49; $47 seniors. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Comedian Alonzo Bodden appears at The Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg.

Catch up with award-winning comedian Alonzo Bodden ("Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me," "Last Comic Standing") when he plays a standup engagement this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Concert highlights

• West Loop Rock Fest with Trippin' Billies, Chaos in Creation, Mike Flood and Co.: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, in the parking lot at Wise Owl Drinkery & Cookhouse, 324 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. $5-$10; three-day pass for $15. (312) 374-8915 or wiseowlchicago.com.

• Ron Hawking with "The Men and Their Music": 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Musical tribute to musical giants of yesteryear, including Tony Bennet, Nat King Cole and others. $28-$30. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org.

• The Cactus Blossoms, Erik Koskinen: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $12-$15. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• The Phonographs, Swell Suburbia, Lever, Cousins: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

• Cardinal Harbor, Even the Jackals, Trick Shooter Social Club, Them Dead Poets, Dark Heart News: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $10. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• Maradeen, ForeverandNever, Radnor, Blacklist Regulars: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.