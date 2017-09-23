Author events: Stephen King, Owen King talk 'Sleeping Beauties' at NCC in Naperville

Best-selling author Stephen King and his son, author Owen King, present their new book, "Sleeping Beauties," Friday, Sept. 29, at North Central College in Naperville. Associated Press file photo

• Alan Gratz discusses and signs copies of his new novel for young people, "Ban This Book," at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Recommended for fourth grade and higher. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com. Gratz signs copies of his book at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Downers Grove. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Joni Hirsch Blackman signs copies of her book "This Used to be Chicago" at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Jordan Sonnenblick signs copies of the middle-grade title "The Secret Sheriff of Sixth Grade" at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Grammy Award-winning singer Loudon Wainwright III discusses his book "Liner Notes" and takes questions at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Admission is $10; those who want a copy of the book pay $33. (773) 728-6000.

• Best-selling local author Emily Bleeker discusses, reads from and signs copies of her book "Working Fire" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Warren-Newport Public Library, 224 N. O'Plaine Road, Gurnee. (847) 244-5150 or wnpl.info.

• "Bruce's Big Move" author Ryan T. Higgins signs copies of the picture book at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Andrea Petersen discusses her new book, "On Edge: A Journey Through Anxiety" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the Cornog Auditorium at New Trier High School, 7 Happ Road, Northfield. The event is suitable for ages 12 and older and is co-sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Cook County North Suburban (NAMI-CCNS). Familyactionnetwork.net.

• Charlotte Adelman, co-author of "Midwestern Native Shrubs and Trees," discusses her book in a Tea and Talk program at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Garden Room at the Deer Path Inn, 255 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Admission is $65 and includes tea and a copy of the book. For reservations, call the Lake Forest Book Store at (847) 234-4420.

• Best-selling author Denise Kiernan signs copies of her new book, "The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss, and American Royalty in the Nation's Largest Home," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com. Kiernan will be on hand to discuss and sign copies of her book at The University Club, 76 E. Monroe St., Chicago, at noon Thursday, Sept. 28. Call The Book Stall at (847) 446-8880 to make a reservation. The dress code for this event is business casual; no denim is permitted. thebookstall.com.

• Local author Roger Breisch signs copies of his book "Questions That Matter" at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at K. Hollis Jewelers, 147 S. Randall Road, Batavia. Rebreisch.com.

• David Barclay Moore signs copies of his new novel for middle-grade readers, "The Stars Beneath Our Feet," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• The Family Action Network presents Eli J. Finkel, a professor of psychology at Northwestern University and a professor of management and organizations at the university's Kellogg School of Management, with his book "The All-Or-Nothing Marriage: How the Best Marriages Work" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at North Shore Country Day School, 310 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Finkel will discuss his book with Chicago Tribune reporter and columnist Heidi Stevens. Visit familyactionnetwork.net, thebookstall.com or call The Book Stall at (847) 446-8880.

• David Kaplan of ESPN Radio and CSN Chicago discusses his book "The Plan: Epstein, Maddon, and the Audacious Blueprint for a Cubs Dynasty" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Copies will be available for purchase. (847) 835-5056 or glencoepubliclibrary.org.

• Best-selling author Stephen King and his son, author Owen King, present their new book "Sleeping Beauties" at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, in the residence hall/recreation center at North Central College, 440 S. Brainard St., Naperville. Tickets with book cost $40 at kingsandersons.brownpapertickets.com. Limit four tickets per person. This is a presentation and Q&A; no book-signing line. Sponsored by NCC and Anderson's Bookshop of Naperville. andersonsbookshop.com.

• Michele Phoenix signs copies of her book "The Space Between Words" from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Wheaton College Bookstore, 418 N. Chase St., Wheaton. michelephoenix.com.

• "E! News" and E! Online correspondent Ken Baker discusses his book "Ken Commandments: My Search for God in Hollywood" at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville. Television personality Giuliana Rancic will be a special guest. Tickets are required. For a ticket, buy a copy of "Ken Commandments" from Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville at 123 W. Jefferson Ave. Companion ticket packages cost $32.95. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Julie Fogliano signs copies of her picture book "When's My Birthday?" at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Naperville author Kristina Cowan discusses her debut book, "When Postpartum Packs a Punch," at a book-launch party from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at The Ashbury Club House, 3403 Lawrence Drive, Naperville. At 1 p.m., Cowan will read from the book and take questions from guests. Signed copies of the book will be available for $16. Refreshments will be served. Email kristina.cowan@icloud.com for details.