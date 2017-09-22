Sign up for Color the Town Pink

Enjoy outdoor yoga at the Color the Town Pink event on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Deer Park Town Center. Daily Herald file photo

This year's Color the Town Pink event on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Deer Park Town Center will kick off with group Zumba. Daily Herald file photo

This year's Color the Town Pink event on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Deer Park Town Center will include a pink balloon release. Daily Herald file photo

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and you can Color the Town Pink on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Deer Park Town Center.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., features fitness classes, a fashion show, a pink balloon release, raffle prizes, shopping discounts, children's entertainment and more.

All proceeds from the day will benefit Northwest Community Hospital Foundation in support of the NCH Breast Center.

For those who want an active morning, the event will kick off with group Zumba, followed by a pink balloon release. Next there will be a fashion show featuring retailers such as lucy, Gap and White House/Black Market. The event continues with group tabata, yoga and a raffle.

For the little ones, Bright Horizon and Beegiggle's Entertainment will be hosting the Kids Zone, which will feature a face painter, balloon artist and hands-on crafts.

This is a rolling event so don't worry if you can't be there at the start time. Activities are scheduled throughout the time period.

And, while you don't have to register in advance, it is encouraged. The first 200 people to register at events.dailyherald.com with a $10 donation will receive the 2017 Color the Town pink baseball shirt, a pink fitness notebook, an event bag with special Deer Park Town Center coupons and two tickets good for a $100 Deer Park Town Center gift card raffle.

We also have a limited number of signature Color the Town Pink yoga mats available for an additional $10 donation.

In addition to group exercise and the fashion show, the event will feature an interactive area hosted by Northwest Community Healthcare to help educate participants on cancer prevention.

Color the Town Pink will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, on Saturday, Oct. 7, near the gazebo at Deer Park Town Center.

Event sponsors include Northwest Community Healthcare, Bright Horizons, Beegiggles Entertainment and the Daily Herald Media Group. For information, go to shopdeerparktowncenter.com/.