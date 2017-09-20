Breaking News Bar
 
Oprah's debut on '60 Minutes' coming Sunday

  • Oprah Winfrey makes her debut Sunday as a contributor for CBS's '60 Minutes.'

Sunday will mark Oprah Winfrey's debut as a special contributor to "60 Minutes," coinciding with the 50th season premiere of the CBS newsmagazine show. Her first segment will examine America's political divisions. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

