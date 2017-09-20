Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 9/20/2017 8:53 AM

Jimmy Kimmel: Senator 'lied right to my face' on health care

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Jimmy Kimmel on health care

    Video: Jimmy Kimmel on health care

  • Jimmy Kimmel said on Sept. 19, 2017, that Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy "lied right to my face" by going back on his word to ensure any health care overhaul passes the "Jimmy Kimmel test," a phrase coined by Cassidy.

    Jimmy Kimmel said on Sept. 19, 2017, that Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy "lied right to my face" by going back on his word to ensure any health care overhaul passes the "Jimmy Kimmel test," a phrase coined by Cassidy.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jimmy Kimmel says U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy "lied right to my face" by going back on his word to ensure any health care overhaul passes a test named for him.

Kimmel says a health care bill co-sponsored by the Louisiana Republican fails the "Jimmy Kimmel test," a phrase coined by Cassidy.

The late-night host announced in May that his baby son had surgery for a birth defect and argued that all American families should be able to get lifesaving medical care. Cassidy told the host on his show that allowing insurers to cap the amount spent on an individual's health care was unnecessary.

Kimmel said during his Tuesday monologue Cassidy's most-recent proposal would leave the question of caps up to states.

Cassidy's spokesman didn't immediately return a request for comment Wednesday from The Associated Press.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account