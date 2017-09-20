Fairs & festivals: Huntley Fall Fest, Harvest Pow Wow, Barkapalooza & more

The Harvest Pow Wow at Naper Settlement this weekend showcases Native American culture with dancing, drumming and more. Courtesy of Colordance Design

This weekend

Fifth Annual Hofbräuhaus Chicago Oktoberfest: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; and 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday, through Sunday, Oct. 29, at Hofbräuhaus Chicago, 5500 Park Place, Rosemont. Nightly Bavarian entertainment, Oktoberfest beer inspired by the original Hofbräuhaus in Munich, daily food specials, celebrity keg-tapping ceremonies, games, music and more. Free. (847) 671-2739 or hofbrauhauschicago.com.

Lincolnshire Food Truck Fridays: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Lincolnshire Corporate Center, 300 Knightsbridge Parkway, Lincolnshire. Various food truck vendors including barbecue, pizza, Asian food, seafood and desserts. lincolnshireil.gov.

Long Grove Apple Fest: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Old McHenry and Robert Parker Coffin roads, Long Grove. Music from Serendipity at 4:30 p.m., Rockstar Rodeo at 6:30 p.m., and Modern Day Romeos at 9 p.m. Friday; Boy Band Review at 7 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 9 p.m. Saturday; and The Who's Who at 2 p.m. and American English at 4 p.m. Sunday. Apple-inspired treats, a Kid's Zone, apple pie-eating contests and more. $5; free for kids 12 and younger; free for everyone from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. longgrove.org.

Sixth Annual Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 22; noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 23; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, in Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Authentic Oktoberfest Bier imported from the Hofbräu Brewery in Munich, as well as beer from the oldest brewery in the world, Weihenstephan Hefe Weiss Bier. German food, German products and Oompah music. $5 for adults after 4 p.m.; free for kids 16 and younger. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.

12th Annual Huntley Fall Fest: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Deicke Park, 12015 Mill St., Huntley. Carnival, craft and home business show, car show, model train display, pancake breakfast, beer garden, kids' area, tractor show and more. Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Music from Lava Rock at 6 p.m. and 7th Heaven at 9 p.m. Friday; Serendipity at 2 p.m., American English at 4 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz at 6:45 p.m. and The Lounge Puppets at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Semple at 2:15 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Carnival mega passes cost $75 at the fest. huntleyfallfest.com.

Aurora By Lamplight: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Early Streets Museum at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Fall fundraising event for the Aurora Historical Society will conjure up a walk on the streets of downtown Aurora a century ago. Guests can window shop and bar hop along the lamp-lighted streets of the museum, which will feature re-creations of Aurora businesses during the era from 1900-1910. Event includes hors d'oeuvres, dancing to the eight-piece John and Lori Klatt Dance Band and more. $55 ($50 for members). Cash bar available. Reservations required at (630) 906-0650 or aurorahistory.net.

World Music Festival Chicago 2017: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 22-24, at various venues, Chicago. Headliners include Bitori and Iberi Choir Friday, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Saturday, and Alfonso Ponticelli & Swing Gitan Sunday and others. Free. For a schedule, see cityofchicago.org.

Art of the Land: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, at Starline Factory, 306 W. Front St., Harvard. The Land Conservancy's annual art show and benefit features local artists, music, storytelling, a photo contest display and local food. Each artist donates 30 percent of their sales to The Land Conservancy. conservemc.org.

Oartoberfest: 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22; noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and noon to midnight Sunday, Sept. 24, at The Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Music from Nashville Electric Company at 8:30 p.m. Friday; The Allstars at 1 p.m., Downpour at 3:30 p.m. and Kashmir at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Modern Day Romeos at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. German food, beer and more. No cover. (847) 639-9468 or brokenoar.com.

Trot for Theresa 5K: 6:45 a.m. registration; 8 a.m. walk/run Saturday, Sept. 23, at St. Theresa School, 445 N. Benton St., Palatine. USATF certified. Post-race party with music, food and a free kids run. Registration is $40 on race day. trotfortheresa.com.

Pedals for Paws Huntley Fall Fest Car Show: 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Car registration at 8 a.m.; awards at 2 p.m. Registration fee of $20 per vehicle. Proceeds benefit animal services and assistance programs. Free admission. (630) 673-2360 or asap-usa.org.

Chicago Civil War Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Civil War dealers from throughout the U.S.; also memorabilia from the Revolutionary War and the Spanish-American War. $9. Free to veterans with a valid ID. dupagecountyfair.org.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Saturday, Sept. 23, to Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze, pony and camel rides, Animal Land, kiddie rides, pig races, homemade apple cider and pumpkin doughnuts and more. Free admission; fees for some activities. didierfarms.com/pumpkinfest.

- Daily Herald file photo by John Starks | Staff Photographer Pumpkin enrichment activities for the animals are part of Randall Oaks Zoo's Fall Festival.

Randall Oaks Zoo's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Saturday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 29, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Hay bale maze, corn bin play area, fall treats for purchase, and face painting and pumpkins. Weekends only; pumpkin enrichment for the zoo's animals, bonfires and hayrides. Most activities are included with $3.25-$4 general zoo admission; some activities require extra fees. Free for kids younger than 2. (847) 428-7131 or dtpd.org.

The Growing Place's Fall Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at The Growing Place, 2000 Montgomery Road, Aurora. Music, crafts, hayrides, food and more. Free; some activities require fees. thegrowingplace.com.

- Daily Herald file photo by Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Kids can join in the fun at Art in the Barn this weekend at Barrington's Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.

Art in the Barn: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital grounds, 450 W. Hwy. 22, Barrington. More than 175 artists in all mediums. Music and entertainment, petting zoo, Children's Art Corner, raffle prizes and more. $5; free for kids 11 and younger; no pets. artinthebarn-barrington.com.

Bark Park Agility Equipment Dedication: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23, at West Main Community Park shelter, 40W101 W. Main St., Batavia. First 50 individuals arriving with their pet will receive a prize. Sponsored by the Batavia Animal Clinic. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Farm Heritage & Harvest Festival: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Live music, square dancing, farming demonstrations, hay wagon rides, barrel train ride for kids, petting zoo, food, beer garden and more. $5-$10 (cash only); free for kids 5 and younger. Runs rain or shine. lcfair.com.

Farmers and Food Trucks City Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Rolling Meadows City Hall, 3600 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Food trucks, fresh produce, handmade jewelry, crafts, clothing, art, health, beauty and pet products, music, raffles and kids' activities. Dogs welcome. Free. ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

Festravaganza: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Franzen Grove, 651 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Balloon artist, Touch-a-Truck, petting zoo, pony rides, games, music and photo booth. Free. wooddaleparkdistrict.org.

Morton Arboretum's Passport Europe Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Cultural festival celebrates the cultures of Europe with food, music, dancing demonstrations and more. Hike the trails and explore the Arboretum's collection of trees and plants native to central and northern Europe. Free with paid $9-$14 general admission; free for children 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Randolph Street Market Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, at 1340 W. Washington St., Chicago. A European-style shopping experience in Chicago's West Loop featuring unique items -- from records and handcrafted goods from artists of many cultures to food and more. $8-$10; free for kids younger than 12. randolphstreetmarket.com.

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm Pumpkin Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Saturday, Sept. 23, through Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Siegel's Cottonwood Farm, 17250 Weber Road, Lockport. 15-acre corn maze -- designed in a pattern that celebrates the Chicago Cubs; u-pick pumpkin field, accessible by hayride; Mia & Miley's Mountain Slide; Bubba Duck's Waddle Races; zip lines; farm animals; food and more. $11.95-$14.95. (815) 741-2693 or ourpumpkinfarm.com.

Fright Fest: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly, with shows and a trick-or-treat trail from noon to 3 p.m. Evening hours include haunted houses and costumed zombies and monsters. For admission fees, see sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Harvest Pow Wow: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Celebrate Native American culture with dancing, drumming, flute playing, craft and food vendors and children's activities. $7-$12; free for kids 3 and younger. napersettlement.org.

Indian Cultural Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Classic Indian dances, dance competition, children's talent competition, tastes of India, sari workshops, Veggie Club presentations, ethnic shopping, Henna tattoos and more. Free. indianculturalfestival.org.

Alter Fest 2017: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Alter Brewing Company, 2300 Wisconsin Ave. #213, Downers Grove. Alter Brewing Company's second annual fest with beer, food, games and music. $25. alterbrewing.com/alterfest/.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Brookfield Zoo: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, on the East Mall at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Performers include Mariachi Tadicion Juveni, guitarist Ruben Amarao and more. Plus, special zoo chats with animals native to Latin American countries; live entertainment; an art contest and more. Admission is $14.50-$19.85; parking is $12. czs.org.

Noon Whistle Brewing Oktoberfest: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Noon Whistle Brewing, 800 E. Roosevelt Road, Lombard. New beer releases throughout the day, live music from Super Oberkrainer, a sausage-eating contest, food trucks, cornhole and games. Lederhosen and Dirndls are encouraged; the event is family-friendly. Free. (630) 376-6895 or noonwhistlebrewing.com.

Oak Brook Park District Oktoberfest: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Central Park, 1500 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Softball tournament, live music, food, beer, children's activities and more. Free. (630) 990-4233 or obparks.org.

Bethany Lutheran Oktoberfest: 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 S. Modaff Road, Naperville. Bands, polka music, DJ, German food, kids' activities and carnival rides from 1 to 5 p.m. $10; free for kids. (630) 355-2198.

Campton Township Prairie Fest: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Corron Farm, 7N761 Corron Road, St. Charles. Free guided tours of the 1850 Corron home, plus tractor-pulled wagon tours of the savanna, wetlands and prairie. Plus, square dancing demonstrations, children's corner, refreshments and more. Sponsored by Corron Farm Preservation Society. Free. corronfarmpreservationsociety.org.

Poochapalooza: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Spring Avenue Dog Park, 185 Spring Ave., Glen Ellyn. Dog performances, pet-related vendors and a pet costume contest. First 200 dogs receive a goody bag. Free. gepark.org.

Food Truck Rally and Sunset 5K: 2 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. 100-Yard Youth Dash starts at 4 p.m.; 5K starts at 5 p.m. Food trucks, Touch-a-Truck and Kids Zone. Race costs $5-$15. Proceeds benefit COD Fuel Pantry. cod.edu/5K.

Holy Family Catholic Community Fall Fest: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2515 Palatine Road, Inverness. Kids' Fest runs from 2 to 7 p.m. with a zip line, petting zoo, climbing wall, bounce houses, a cake walk, face painting, arcade games, crafts, balloon art and more. Music from The Chicago Experience at 7 p.m. $5; free for kids 17 and younger. holyfamilyparish.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars and entertainment. Free. facebook.com/bmbcruisenights.

St. Emily Parish Festival: 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at St. Emily Parish Center, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect. 5K run at 8 a.m., bingo, silent raffle, bottle blast, Mass, dinner, dancing, beer garden, children's games, 50/50 raffle. $10; free for kids 12 and younger. stemily.org.

13th Annual Vernon Hills Oktoberfest: 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Vernon Hills Metra Train Station, 75 E. Route 45, Vernon Hills. Free hayride, kids' crafts and pumpkins (while supplies last). The Cook Memorial Library District will have its Book Mobile on site. The Lincolnshire/Riverwoods Fire Protection District will feature a fire truck display. Music from VHR Band at 5 p.m. and B Side Band at 7:30 p.m. Balloon sculpting, food and more. Free. (847) 367-3700 or vernonhills.org.

Harvest Hustle Twilight All-Terrain 5K: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. On-site registration and check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. with the race at 5:30 p.m. Post-race celebration features barbecue pork sliders from Johnny Q's Backyard BBQ until 7:30 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase. Registration is $39; race only is $20. Proceeds benefit the Geneva Park District Scholarship Fund. genevaparks.org.

Elgin Short Film Festival: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at The Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Chamber Music on the Fox performs a new score to accompany the screening of Charlie Chaplin's silent film "The Tramp" at 5:30 p.m. A red carpet reception starts at 6:15 p.m. Screening of the best of the top preselected films submitted by independent filmmakers starts at 7 p.m. The two categories of films include live action and animation. The people's choice award will be chosen by audience votes. Films, no more than 20 minutes in length, are PG rated. $7. For a schedule, see hemmens.org.

Kane County Doll Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, in the Prairie Events Center at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Antique, vintage, collectible, modern and more. Door prizes, free appraisals and on-site doll restringing. $6; free for kids 12 and younger. Early bird admission at 8 a.m. for $12. kanecountydollshow.com.

The 24th Annual Barkapalooza, a family-friendly event for dogs and people, begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, in Lisle Community Park. - Daily Herald file photo

24th Annual Barkapalooza: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Family-friendly fest for dogs and their owners. Dog Walkathon participants are encouraged to collect pledges; all proceeds will support the West Suburban Humane Society. Pet expo, pet rescue groups, pet microchip services (for a $35 fee), a blessing for the animals at 10 a.m., demonstrations by the Skydogz Frisbee Team and the West Suburban Humane Society Alumni Agility Dogs. Kids' activities include clowns, face painting, games, food and more. Free admission. Adult registration fee for the walkathon is $20; free for kids 12 and younger; everyone receives a free goody bag for registering. Those with $100 or more in collected pledges will have their registration fee waived. Participants may setup fundraising websites at firstgiving.com/wshs.

Caboose Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, 361 S. La Fox St. (Route 31), South Elgin. Ride with the conductor in the big red Illinois Central caboose or up front with the motorman on the demonstration freight train. Regular fares: $5; $3 for 65 and older; $2 for kids 3-11, with $1 per additional ride; $8 for an all-day pass. (847) 697-4676 or foxtrolley.org.

Fall Back in Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at The Historic Methodist Campground, 1900 E. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines. Step back in time to the 1860s for vintage baseball, a Civil War camp, music, old-time carnival games, apple cider, doughnuts and more. (847) 824-4596 or hmc1860.org.

Northwest Suburban Republican Family Picnic: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Busse Woods Forest Preserve, Grove 27, Arlington Heights and Higgins roads, Elk Grove Village. Barbecue, raffle, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, police dog show and bounce castle. $25 per family. goppicnic.com.

Elgin Historic Cemetery Walk: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin. Costumed interpreters portray six historic figures from Elgin's past during the 90-minute tour. $12 in advance; $10 for 65 or older; $15 day-of; free for kids younger than 12. Purchase tickets at the Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St., or Ziegler Ace Hardware stores in Elgin. elginhistory.org.

Primrose Farm Frolic: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Demonstrations of butter making, blacksmithing, laundering and cooking, plus traditional games and crafts, a straw maze, farm animals, music and tractor-drawn hayrides. $8 for those 12 and older; $4 for kids 2 to 11; free for children 1 and younger. primrosefarmpark.com.

Trinity Lutheran Church's Septemberfest Community Picnic: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 675 E. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines. Food, entertainment, petting zoo, bingo and more. Admission is a freewill donation. trinitydesplaines.org.

Pioneer Celebration: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at historic Stacy's Corners, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. Experience life in the 1840s. Plus, Marilyn Goodrich, owner of Goodrich Farm in Glen Ellyn, will be on hand to greet visitors and introduce her farm animals. $3-$8. gehs.org.

Ghost Walks of Palatine: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, beginning at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Two-hour, family-friendly tour of historic and haunted locations in downtown Palatine. $3-$5. All proceeds go to charity. Reservations required at (847) 358-6091.

Next week

Taste of the Town: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Westin Chicago North Shore, 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. More than 20 eateries will be serving food and drink samples. Benefits Wheeling/Prospect Heights Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Ages 21 and older. (847) 541-0170.