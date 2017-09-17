Sunday picks: Walk with the animals at pet show in Libertyville

The Chicago Pet Show returns to the Libertyville Sports Complex Sunday, Sept. 17. Daily Herald File Photo

Animal house

Learn about animal adoptions and see the latest products for your cherished furry and feathered ones at the Chicago Pet Show this weekend at the Libertyville Sports and Fitness Complex, 1950 U.S. Highway 45, Libertyville. $7. (630) 385-4000 or (847) 367-1502 or chicagopetshow.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Thrills and chills

Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Great America with roving monsters, haunted areas and spooky shows aplenty. Get your fright on starting Saturday at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. $74.99 (discounts available online). (847) 249-1776 or sixflags.com/greatamerica. Select days and times through Tuesday, Oct. 31

Crafty art

Marvel at one-of-a-kind handcrafted artwork and luxury items at the 33rd American Craft Exposition this weekend at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. $15 three-day admission; $25-$30 parking per car or van. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Objects d'art

The international contemporary art exhibition EXPO Chicago returns this week at the Navy Pier Festival Hall, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. $20 one-day admission; $40 four-day admission. (312) 867-9220 or expochicago.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Take me to the Riot

Today's the last day for Riot Fest at Chicago's Douglas Park. Jawbreaker headlines the day, but be sure to catch sets from Andrew W.K., Paramore, The Orwells, The Menzingers, Real Friends and many more. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Douglas Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago. Single-day passes start at $79.98; VIP packages are available at riotfest.org.

The unauthorized spoof "90210: The Musical" plays at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago. - Courtesy of Broadway in Chicago

Have fun laughing at one of TV's most popular teen dramas when "90210: The Musical" begins a limited run starting this week at the Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. $35-$69. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Phone home

Special 35th anniversary screenings of Steven Spielberg's blockbuster film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" occur today and Wednesday at select suburban movie theaters. Prices vary by venue, but largely $14. For a full list of venues and prices, visit fathomevents.com. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Russian romance

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra launches its 2017-18 season with "Passionate Tchaikovsky" featuring soloist Dinara Klinton performing the Piano Concerto No. 1 this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65; $10 select student tickets. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Fiesta fun

Los Tigres Del Norte and Natalia Jiménez headline a special Fiesta Ravinia event complete with a Mexican-American art festival, cuisine and more today at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $65-$85 pavilion seating; $38 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 2 p.m. gates open; 6 p.m. concert start Sunday, Sept. 17

Matchbox and Crows

Open a time capsule from the '90s when Counting Crows and Matchbox Twenty join forces for the "A Brief History of Everything Tour" stopping in Tinley Park this weekend at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $28; VIP packages are available. (708) 614-1616 or matchboxtwentyconcerts.com. 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Concert highlights

• The Johnny Burnett Band: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, on the grounds of Capannari Ice Cream, 10 S. Pine St., Mount Prospect. Rock. Free. (847) 392-2277 or capannaris.com.

• BJ Thomas: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets start at $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Fairview, The Watsons: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $12-$15. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows -- "A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017": 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Rock. Tickets start at $18. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

• Johnsmith: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Folk. Concert is sponsored by the Lake County Folk Club. Fingerstyle guitarist Merv Collins opens show. Suggested admission donation is $13-$18. (847) 602-8882 for reservations. thelakecountyfolkclub.org.

• Coast Modern, Salt Cathedral: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $15. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Wilde, Revolt Coda, Tall Green Pine: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, Emporium Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

• Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rock. Tickets start at $69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Frances & the Foundation, Stereoviolet, Rebel Soul Revival, Arc & Stones: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• Shooter Jennings, The Royal Hounds: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $20-$25. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Scotch the Filmmaker, Mama Jimi, Daylight Sinners, The Bishop's Daredevil Stunt Club, Half Full: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $10. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

