Car show calendar

hello

Oswego resident Bill Berrios displayed his 1932 Ford coupe, a replica of the Ford featured in the 1973 "American Graffiti" movie, at the 15th annual Historic LaSalle Street Auto Show in Aurora Sunday, Aug. 20. Co-sponsors were Aurora American Legion Post 84 and Friends of the LaSalle Street Auto Show. Courtesy of Al Benson

Shows, swap meets

Sept. 16: Second annual Mason Legion Charity Car Show, American Legion Post No. 964, 51 Lions Drive, Lake Zurich. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pre-1980 cars and motorcycles. $20 donation required for vehicle entry (Limited to the first 70 entrants). Live DJ and fresh barbecue.

Sept. 16-17: West Dundee Heritage Fest car Shows, West Dundee Village Hall, Main Street (Route 72) at 2nd Avenue. Registration, $15 each day. 30 awards Saturday; 44 awards Sunday. All makes, models, trucks and motorcycles welcome. For details, contact KJP Car Shows, Mike at (847) 895-0032, or text John at (847) 275-8290.

Sept. 17: 12th annual Cantigny Car Show, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nearly 100 awards in a wide range of categories. 400-plus vintage vehicles on display. Live entertainment by Joe Kalish and DJ music by Carousel Sound, plus food trucks. Free for spectators with paid parking ($10). More details including exhibitor registration: www.signmeup.com/site/online-event-registration/119662.

Sept. 17: The Bo-Bo's Gyros and Ice Cream Parlor Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show, 280 Hawthorn Village Commons. $15 vehicle entry fee. Event proceeds to benefit the Jesse W. Goldsmith Scholarship Memorial Fund of the Vernon Hills Police Department. Breakfast pastries, coffee, lunch and dessert are available. Gates open at 9 a.m. Registration is 10 a.m. until noon. Awards at 2:45 p.m. Dash plaques to first 50 vehicles and 32 awards. Enjoy food specials, music and a '50s diner-themed venue. For details, visit Facebook.com/BGVMotorsports, BGVMotorsports.com or call (847) 235-6528.

Sept. 20: Daily Herald Cruise Night, Stratford Square Mall, Bloomingdale. Free event. 5-8 p.m. Live music from band 8-Track, food vendors. All cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome. Register your vehicle for prizes at events.dailyherald.com. Top vehicles will be featured in Matt Avery's newspaper column, Classic Recollections.

Sept. 23: Third annual Lloyd Agencies International Car Show, 2-7 p.m., 860 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg. Features a one-of-one, manual Porsche 991 GT3RS. Raffle, food trucks, DJ. R.S.V.P. online at www.lloydagencies.com/carshow2017. Details on Facebook.com/Lloyd- Agencies.

Sept. 23: Huntley Fall Fest Car Show, ninth annual Pedal for Paws. Deicke Park, Route 47, Huntley. Registration, $20, 9-11 a.m., 35 awards at 2 p.m. Open to vehicle 1980 an older or modern muscle 1980 and newer. Participants encouraged to bring pets. Proceeds benefit Animal Services and Assistance Programs Inc. Entertainment by 3-D Sound. Food and festival. For details, call (630) 673-2360.

Sept. 30: The Elburn Lions Club hosts a cruise to a unique 30-plus private car collection with a steak dinner afterward. Meet at Elburn Lions Park for a 2 p.m. departure. Embark on a 45-minute cruise through the countryside to the car collection. Dinner will follow at 5 p.m. back at Elburn Lions Park. The cost is $20 per person. Visit www.elburnlions.com under calendar to get registration info. Register before Sept. 15 to attend.

Oct. 1: The Elburn Lions host the 24th annual Fall Classic All Wheels Show to support their charitable causes. More than 30 classes to enter with two trophies per class. Best of the Best competition to select the best from this year's Best of Show winners. Gates open at 8 a.m. Award presentations start at 3 p.m. Experience the sounds of the past from Carousel Sound. Great food, cash bar, free chili while it lasts, and a pumpkin decorating contest for the kids. Visit www.elburnlions.com and look under Calendar to get a registration form and further information.

Oct. 8: Sweet Caroline's Annual Charity Car Show, 2525 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. 100 percent proceeds to benefit Anderson Animal Shelter. Registration $10. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Door prizes, 20-plus trophies, 50/50 raffle. All cars and trucks welcome. Food available. Rain date: Oct. 15. For details, visit SweetCarolinesBarNQue.com or call (847) 519-7575.

Cruise nights

Algonquin: Wednesdays, 5 to 8 p.m., Sonic drive-in, 1090 S. Randall Road. July, August and September. Food discounts for cruisers. Large parking area. No burnouts please. For details, call (847) 458-6220.

Antioch: Second and fourth Thursdays of the month, Cruise In at Cuda's Bar & Grill, 27045 Grass Lake Road, 6-9 p.m. through Sept. 28. Enjoy music, food specials, dash plaques, a Top Vehicle Award and fundraising for Lake County Haven. For details, visit BGVMotorsports.com.

Bloomingdale: Daily Herald/Stratford Square Mall Cruise Nights, Wednesday, Sept. 20. Food vendors, entertainment. Two best of show awards. Free registration. Sign-ups open at events.dailyherald.com.

Crystal Lake: Fourth Thursday of the month, through September. 6-9 p.m., Crystal Lake Brewing, 150 N. Main St. Free registration. Awards: July 27, muscle cars; Aug. 24, choppers; Sept. 28, Euro Night. Vendors, music, food trucks.

Fox Lake: First, third and fifth Thursday of the month, Cruise In at Kodiak Automotive, 90 S. Hwy. 12, 6-9 p.m. through Sept. 21. Enjoy music, food specials by Cuda's Bar & Grill, dash plaques, a Top Vehicle Award and fundraising for Lyme Support Network. 10 percent off Kodiak Speed Shop for Cruisers. For details, visit BGVMotorsports.com.

Hanover Park: Saturdays, 5 to 9 p.m., Tap House Grill, Barrington Road and Tower Drive, through October. Music by Jose Ramos. For details, call Don Zierden, coordinator, at (630) 289-8556.

Ingleside/Fox Lake: Saturday nights, Miller's Dog N' Suds, Rollins Road and Washington Street. Live bands throughout the summer. For details, visit Facebook page.

Lake Zurich: First Wednesday of the month, Main Street from Old Rand Road to Church Street. Through October. For details, visit www.lakezurich.org/603/Cruise-Nights.

McHenry: Green Street Cruise Night, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, May 22-Sept. 25, Green Street at Route 120. For details, call (815) 728-0404 or email FinancialDynamicsInc@gmail.com.

Mount Prospect: Bluesmobile cruise nights, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, May 20 to Sept. 23 in the Metra lot, Route 83 and Northwest Highway. For details, visit mpdma.com.

Schaumburg: Old Timers Cruise Night, every Sunday. The only year-round cruise night. When there is inclement weather, we meet inside. Culver's on Wise Road in Schaumburg. Starts at 3 p.m. Scoop of custard to every classic car before 6 p.m. PM. Door prizes. For details, email greenscout@att.net.

Vernon Hills: Fourth Wednesday of the month, Motors on Milwaukee cruise at Sears Auto Center, Hawthorn Mall, 2 Hawthorn Center, 6-9 p.m. through Sept. 27. Enjoy music by DJ, food by Bo-Bo's of Vernon Hills, giveaways, dash plaques and a Top Vehicle Award. Collecting nonperishable food for the Vernon Area Food Pantry and coats for the Midwest Veterans Closet. For details, visit BGVMotorsports.com.

Wasco: Friday nights at The Lodge on 64, 41W379 Route 64, 5-9 p.m. June 1-Sept. 29, Located five miles west of Randall Road. Enjoy music, food specials, gift certificate giveaways and a Top Vehicle Award. Fundraising for the Salvation Army, Tri-City Corps, For details, visit BGVMotorsports.com.

Wauconda: Third Tuesday of each month, downtown Main Street, 5 to 9 p.m. Free to exhibitors and attendees. Last date, Sept. 19. For information, visit www.waucondacruisenight.com.

Wheeling: Saturdays. Skippers Restaurant (originally Dog N Suds), 4-9 p.m. every Saturday from May 6 until the end of October. Cruise-in food specials and every cruiser will receive one free fountain pop. 120 S. Elmhurst Road just one block south of Dundee Road.

Monthly meetings

Chicago Alfa Romeo Owners Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month (except December) at Spuntino's Pizza, 515 Higgins Road, Park Ridge. For more information, email acavaliere@mail.com.

Austin-Healey Club meets on the second Thursday of the month at The Saddle Room restaurant, 2559 Pratum Ave. in Hoffman Estates. The social meeting and/or dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the business meeting and a short informative program begins at 7:30 p.m. There is secure, well lighted parking next to the restaurant. For information, visit www.healeyclub.org.

Chicagoland Avanti Owners Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at Mr. Beef and Pizza, 1796 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect. For more information, contact Rick Shafer at (630) 272-6850, rshafer19@yahoo.com, or Joe Dolezal, (630) 986-1526, dolezalcaoa@sbcglobal.net.

Chicagoland Chapter of Buick Club of America meets at various locations and dates. For information, email ccbca@comcast.net.

Cadillac LaSalle Club West of the Lake Region meets at 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of the month, March through November, at Heritage Cadillac, 303 W. Roosevelt Road, Lombard. For information, call Fred Butalla at (815) 730-6044 or visit westofthelakeclc.com.

Allante XLR Chapter of the Cadillac LaSalle Club meets 9:30 a.m. the first Saturday of the month at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. New nonmember attendees are offered a one-time free continental breakfast and do not have to own either a Cadillac Allante or Cadillac XLR. For details, call Terry Bressler at (847) 267-9300 or email Terry@specialsalesusa.com.

Greater Chicago Classic Chevy Club meets at 10:30 a.m. the first Sunday of the month at Mr. Beef and Pizza, 1796 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect. For information, contact Frank Cebulski Jr. at (630) 624-2043, email wally1961@hotmail.com or visit chicagoclassicchevy.com.

Vintage Chevrolet Club of America's Northern Illinois Region is looking for interested Chevy enthusiasts. Meetings are once a month at various venues and times. For details, call Steve at (847) 356-3684, email novasscott@aol.com or Brad at (847) 452-1348, brad@3gcs.com. Club website is www.vcca.org/~nir.

Northern Illinois Region of the Walter P. Chrysler (NIR-WPC) Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Chrysler Midwest Business Center, 901 Warrenville Road, Lisle. Members now meet on the fifth floor. Also known as the Chrysler Products Restorers Club, welcoming Chrysler, Dodge, Desoto, Plymouth, Dodge trucks and Jeep vehicles. For more information, call Guy at (630) 721-0662.

Chicagoland Corvair Enthusiasts meet at 7:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the Villa Park VFW, 39 E. St. Charles Road. For more information, call (877) CORVAIR or visit ccecorvair.com.

Chicago Corvette Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at Oak Street Restaurant, 945 Oak St., North Aurora. For information, visit chicagocorvetteclub.com.

Chicagoland North Corvette Club, sponsored by Stasek Chevrolet, meets at 7 p.m. the last Thursday of the month. For meeting location or information, visit www.chicagolandnorthcorvetteclub.com.

Fox Valley Corvette Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at St. Charles Moose Lodge No. 1368, 2250 W. Route 38. For information, visit foxvalleycorvette.com.

Northern Rays Ltd. Corvette Club meets 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Pop's Pizza and Sports Bar, 817 E. Nerge Road, Roselle. Sponsored by Sunrise Chevrolet, Glendale Heights. www.northernrayscorvetteclub.com.

North Shore Corvette Club, open to all Corvette owners and enthusiasts, meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at Libertyville Chevrolet, 1001 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. For information, visit northshorecorvetteclub.org.

Sunburst Corvette Club meets on the first Thursday of the month, except January, at Galati's Hideaway, 800 Feinberg Court, Cary. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by meeting at 7 p.m. For more than 35 years, the Sunburst club has helped Vette owners get the most out their ownership with road trips, auto crossing, car shows, tech tips and great friendships. For information, visit www.sunburstcorvetteclub.com or call Mike Stevens at (847) 277-9302.

Fox Valley Electric Auto Association meets at 7 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Packer Engineering, 1976 N. Washington St., Naperville. For information, visit fveaa.org or call Ted at (630) 260-0424.

The Northern Illinois regional group of the Early Ford V-8 Club of America meets at 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at the Wheeling Township Service Center, 1616 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. The group focuses on Flathead Fords and Mercurys of the 1932 -1953 era. For details, visit www.nirgv8.org or email info@nirgv8.org.

Prairie State 4 Wheel Drive Club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Rosati's Restaurant, 1770 W. Wise Road, Schaumburg. For information, call (847) 891-5151.

Cruisin' Tigers GTO Club meets the third Saturday of the month at Mr. Beef and Pizza, 1796 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect. For details, call Randy Ray at (630) 740-8840 or visit www.cruisintigers.com.

The Herd, the Tri-State Impala Club for 1994-1996 Impala SS enthusiasts, meets on the third week of the month. For details, see the events calendar on the Herd website, www.theherd.com.

Chicagoland MG Club meets at 8 p.m. the third Monday of the month, except December, at Mack's Golden Pheasant, 668 W. North Ave., Elmhurst. For information, call Jim Evans at (630) 858-8192 or visit chicagolandmgclub.com.

Vintage MG Car Club of Chicago meets at 8 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the Pizza Joynt, 39 W. North Ave., Northlake. For more information, visit vintagemgchicago.com or call Greg Hoeft at (847) 272-5545.

Windy City Miata Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, February through October, at Fuddruckers, 1500 Branding Lane in Downers Grove, near the intersection of Butterfield and Finley roads. For information, visit windycitymiataclub.com.

The Fox Valley Model A Restorers Club (MARC) meets at 7 p.m. the third Friday of most months in the lower level of the St. Charles city hall. Anyone interested in 85-year-old Ford Model As is welcome to attend, whether you own a Model A or not. For more information or to confirm a meeting, call Dan at (815) 566-6550 or Phred at (847) 312-0926.

Illinois Region of the Model A Restorers Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at American Legion Post No. 974, 9757 Pacific Ave., Franklin Park. Anyone interested in Model A Fords is welcome. For more information, call Ron Ehrenhofer at (847) 255 6758 or visit illinoisregionmarc.com.

Model T Ford Club International, Fox Valley Chapter: All makes and models of cars are welcome. Meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Elgin Township offices, 729 S. McLean Blvd., Elgin. For information, contact Don Walters, president, at (224) 268-6395.

Chicagoland Mopar Connection is a car club for those interested in the preservation of Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth, AMC and Jeep vehicles. For information, call Pat at (630) 987-9566 or visit www.chicagolandmopar.com.

Stallions Gate Mustang & Ford Club is an active social club of all-year Mustangs and Ford enthusiasts in the Chicago area. Monthly meetings held the second Saturday at different locations. For more information, call Jeff at (630) 327-3762 or visit stallionsgate.org.

Packards of Chicagoland meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Silver Stallion Restaurant, 1275 Lee St., Des Plaines. For more information, call (847) 945-3927 or visit chicagopackard.org.

Chicagoland PT Cruiser Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Colonial Cafe, 1625 E. Main St., St. Charles. All Cruiser owners are welcome. For more information, call Tony at (847) 515-8110 or Steve at (815) 985-7391 or visit chicagolandptcruiserclub.org.

Fox Valley PT Cruisers meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the McHenry Township Senior Center, 3519 N Richmond Road (west of intersection of Route 31 and Johnsburg Road), McHenry. For information, call Dan at (815) 344-6091 or visit foxvalleyptcruisers.com.

Romin' Chariots Car Club, Blue Island. Group hosts four charity car shows this year and attends weekly cruise nights. For more details, visit www.rominchariots.com.

North Suburban Sports Car Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Sweet Baby Ray's, 800 E. Higgins Road, Elk Grove Village. For information, visit nsscc.org.

The Northern Illinois Street Rod Association meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at at Nick's Pizza, Randall and Bowes roads, Elgin. All American cars and American engines welcome. For information, email info@nilsra.com or visit nilsra.com.

The Studebaker Club's Black Hawk chapter meets 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. For more information, visit www.studebakerclubs.com/blackhawk or call (630) 776-1454.

Classic Thunderbird Club of Chicagoland welcomes all owners of 1955-1957 Thunderbirds and those who have an interest in them. For information, call Ken Smizinski at (847) 397-3747 or visit ctcc9.com.

Chicagoland Thunderbird Club is a vintage car enthusiasts club dedicated to the historical preservation of the Ford Thunderbird, models from 1955 through 2005. The Chicagoland Thunderbirds puts on car show events during the summer; all makes and models of American- and foreign-made cars are welcome to our shows. For club details, membership and upcoming events, contact Art Kastl, (630) 927-3224.

Illinois Sports Owners Association (Triumph Sports Cars) meets the first Sunday of each month at 7 p.m. at Mack's Golden Pheasant, 668 W. North Ave., Elmhurst. For information, visit www.snic-braaapp.org.

The Viper Owners Association of Illinois meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month, April through October, at Pinstripes, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. All meetings are a cruise night, so bring your Viper. This is the largest congregation of Vipers anywhere in the U.S. For information, visit www.IllinoisVipers.com, email Alex Ristanovic at AlexR@IllinoisVipers.com or call (630) 415-3642.

Northeast Illinois Volkswagen Association meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month, excluding November and December, at Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, 800 E. Higgins Road, Elk Grove Village. For information, visit nivaclub.org.

Motorcycle clubs

American Legion riders of American Legion Post 57, Elgin, are always accepting new qualified members. Charter memberships are available through August 2017. Give back and have some fun, too. For information, contact Elgin ALR President Bill Lowe at (847) 812-7677 or email billlowe00@gmail.com. You can also visit the Post 57 website at www.alelginpost57.com.

The Back Road Riders motorcycle club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Garibaldi's Italian Eatery, 2346 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Rides are 9 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month, April through November, beginning at Jo Jo's Restaurant on Golf Road in Schaumburg, east of Barrington Road on the corner of North Walnut Lane. For details, visit brrmc.com.

The Chicago Cruisers are a motorcycle social club that is open to all types of motorcycles. Meetings are 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at Denny's Restaurant, 1086 Lake St., Hanover Park. We schedule a ride almost every weekend (mostly Sundays) throughout the riding season. For more information and list of activities, visit www.chicagocruiser.com or our Facebook page, email president@chicagocruisers.com or membership@chicagocruisers.com.

Chicagoland Wings, Chapter IL-Z2 of the Goldwing Road Riders Association, meets the second Sunday of each month at Denny's restaurant, 17W660 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace. Breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by meeting at 9 a.m. All bikes welcome. Rides following meeting, weather permitting. Visit www.gwrra-il-z2.com for more information or our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ilz2wings. Email info@gwrra-ilz2.com.

The Elgin Area Organization Motorcycle Club meets at 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month at the Elgin Moose Club, 925 S. McLean Blvd. For details, call (630) 513-9614 or visit www.eaoelgin.webs.com.

The Jerseypine Cruisers Motorcycle Touring Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Elks Lodge, 495 Lee St., Des Plaines. Breakfast rides, May through October, leave at 9 a.m. on the first and third Sundays from McDonald's on Route 72, east of Barrington Road, Hoffman Estates. All remaining Sunday breakfast rides leave at 9 a.m. from McDonald's, Lee and Oakton streets, Des Plaines. For details and event calendar, visit www.jerseypinecruisers.org.

• To add a calendar listing, email time, date and location to auto@dailyherald.com.