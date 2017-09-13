Dig into honey-glazed Cornish hens with cabbage and apples

Honey-glazed chicken with savoy cabbage, made with plenty of savory schmaltz, was created by cooks at the Culinary Institute of Arts in Hyde Park, New York. Phil Mansfield/The Culinary Institute of America for AP

Though the disco ball drops in January, the shofar blows in September, marking the beginning of the new year for Jewish communities across the globe. Observed as one of the holiest days of the year, Rosh Hashana is a special two-day celebration of what's to come.

Like the ceremonial blowing of the shofar (a ram's horn), the holiday is marked by many traditions such as candle-lighting, special greetings and prayers, and foods and dishes that hold special meaning for the coming year.

And since we are The Culinary Institute of America -- where food is life -- we're here with a new family-favorite recipe to ring in the new year, with some special ingredients that help set the tone for happy and healthy months ahead.

Honey-glazed Cornish hens with sauteed cabbage and baked apples is a fresh take on foods commonly found on your Rosh Hashana table. The honey infuses sweetness into the new year and, paired with savory schmaltz, adds a sticky glaze atop the crisp poultry skin. Served alongside sweet, baked apples -- another holiday table tradition -- and tender cabbage, this meal is sure to start your family's year off with lots of luck and a full belly.

Schmaltz, which is simply rendered chicken fat, is a common ingredient in traditional Jewish cooking as a substitute for dairy-filled butter. Though it can be found in the kitchens of grandmothers the world over, schmaltz is gaining in popularity for its savory flavor among those who eschew dairy products.

Schmaltz can be purchased in some specialty markets, but it's a cinch to prepare with ingredients you may already have. In fact, you've likely made it before and just discarded it! (A tragedy.) One common way to "make" schmaltz is to slowly render chicken skin over low heat until it gives up its clear fat -- the schmaltz. Another option is to skim the bright yellow fat from the top of homemade chicken stock also schmaltz. When hot it is a liquid, but stored in the refrigerator, the fat will become solid and scoopable. Every time you use it in place of butter or oil, your house will smell like chicken soup.

We've used Cornish game hens for this recipe, because they are perfect for individual servings at a holiday dinner. But this glaze will work perfectly with whatever poultry you prefer, like roasting chickens, turkey or even duck. Of course, the cooking times will vary, so just roast the meat as you would normally, adding the glaze for the last 5 or 10 minutes. You can drizzle some of the leftover glaze over a platter of sliced meat, if you like.

Roasted meats and baked apples make the perfect sweet and savory combination. You'll want to choose apples that stand up well to baking, like Cortland, Golden Delicious, Jonagold and Granny Smith. Granny Smith is a great choice for this recipe, because it's a little tart, which will help balance out the sweetness of the honey-glazed hens. Of course, you want your new year to be sweet, not sour, so choose wisely.

• This article was provided to The Associated Press by The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.