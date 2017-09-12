11 local pumpkin patches worth a visit this fall

Train rides are among the activities at Pumpkin Weekends at Blackberry Farm in Aurora. Courtesy of Fox Valley Park District

Fall means pumpkin season, and you can pick out the perfect gourd at one of these local pumpkin patches along with enjoying other family-friendly activities.

1. Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora: The farm's Pumpkin Daze fest offers a corn maze, pedal go-karts, hayrides and a petting zoo. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. $10.99 weekdays; $14.99 weekends; $6.99 for seniors; free for kids under age 4. (630) 966-7775 or abbeyfarms.org.

2. Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora: Buy and decorate pumpkins, pony and train rides, a sandbox filled with corn and a 70-foot zip line. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Columbus Day from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. $7. (630) 892-1550 or foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

3. Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire: Pumpkins, pig races, tractor-drawn hayrides, a carousel, a corn maze and camel and pony rides. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 23 through Oct. 31. Free. (847) 634-3291 or didierfarms.com.

4. Goebbert's Farm & Garden Center, 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington: Pick out a pumpkin, watch a pig race, take a camel ride and explore a corn maze or 12-room haunted house. The Red Barn Café & Bakery sells apple cider doughnuts and pumpkin cookies. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Sept. 23 to Oct. 31. $15 weekends and Columbus Day; $12 weekdays; free for kids under age 3. (847) 428-6727 or goebbertsgardencenter.com.

- Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer The Fall Festival tradition continues this year at Goebbert's Farm & Garden Center in South Barrington.

5. Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch, 42W813 Reinking Road, Hampshire: Along with picking out a pumpkin, you can check out the new apple orchard. Petting zoo, train ride and a mechanical dinosaur that eats pumpkins. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 31. $15 weekends and Columbus Day, $12 weekdays; free for kids under age 3. (847) 464-5952 or goebbertspumpkinpatch.com.

6. Holes & Knolls Mini Golf, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn: The golf course turns into a pumpkin patch for Pumpkins on the Green. Carving supplies will be on hand. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20-29. (630) 469-7888 or gepark.org.

7. Kroll's Fall Harvest Farm, 13236 W. Town Line Road, Waukegan: Pumpkins and fall decor. You can feed goats and sheep, take a hayride for $3 and explore a corn maze for $7 or $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. Noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, from Sept. 16 to Nov. 1. Free. (847) 662-5733 or krollsfarm.com.

8. Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove: Walk to the fields or take the free wagon ride on weekends to pick gourds and pumpkins. Train rides, 33-acre corn maze, carousel. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $16; $13 for kids ages 4-12. (815) 675-9729 or richardsonadventurefarm.com.

9. Royal Oak Farm Orchard, 15908 Hebron Road, Harvard: Pick pumpkins, gourds, winter squash and apples at the 120-acre orchard. Wander through an apple tree maze and pick up apple cider doughnuts from the bakery. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday daily through Oct. 31; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Nov. 1-12. Free. (815) 648-4141 or royaloakfarmorchard.com.

10. Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago: Halloween supplies, carnival rides, food stands, a petting zoo and a rock climbing wall. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Sept. 23 to Oct. 31. The farm also offers haunted hayrides on weekends from 7 to 9:40 p.m. (630) 231-3859 or sonnyacres.com.

11. Stade's Farm and Market, 3709 Miller Road, McHenry: Pumpkin cannon demonstrations and more. Open Sept. 9 to Oct. 29. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Columbus Day in October. $15; $10 for seniors; free for kids under age 3. (815) 675-6396 or stadesfarmandmarket.com.