11 local pumpkin patches worth a visit this fall

Fall means pumpkin season, and you can pick out the perfect gourd at one of these local pumpkin patches along with enjoying other family-friendly activities.
1. Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora: The farm's Pumpkin Daze fest offers a corn maze, pedal go-karts, hayrides and a petting zoo. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. $10.99 weekdays; $14.99 weekends; $6.99 for seniors; free for kids under age 4. (630) 966-7775 or abbeyfarms.org.
2. Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora: Buy and decorate pumpkins, pony and train rides, a sandbox filled with corn and a 70-foot zip line. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Columbus Day from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. $7. (630) 892-1550 or foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.
3. Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire: Pumpkins, pig races, tractor-drawn hayrides, a carousel, a corn maze and camel and pony rides. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 23 through Oct. 31. Free. (847) 634-3291 or didierfarms.com.
4. Goebbert's Farm & Garden Center, 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington: Pick out a pumpkin, watch a pig race, take a camel ride and explore a corn maze or 12-room haunted house. The Red Barn Café & Bakery sells apple cider doughnuts and pumpkin cookies. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Sept. 23 to Oct. 31. $15 weekends and Columbus Day; $12 weekdays; free for kids under age 3. (847) 428-6727 or goebbertsgardencenter.com.
5. Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch, 42W813 Reinking Road, Hampshire: Along with picking out a pumpkin, you can check out the new apple orchard. Petting zoo, train ride and a mechanical dinosaur that eats pumpkins. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 31. $15 weekends and Columbus Day, $12 weekdays; free for kids under age 3. (847) 464-5952 or goebbertspumpkinpatch.com.
6. Holes & Knolls Mini Golf, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn: The golf course turns into a pumpkin patch for Pumpkins on the Green. Carving supplies will be on hand. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20-29. (630) 469-7888 or gepark.org.
7. Kroll's Fall Harvest Farm, 13236 W. Town Line Road, Waukegan: Pumpkins and fall decor. You can feed goats and sheep, take a hayride for $3 and explore a corn maze for $7 or $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. Noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, from Sept. 16 to Nov. 1. Free. (847) 662-5733 or krollsfarm.com.
8. Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove: Walk to the fields or take the free wagon ride on weekends to pick gourds and pumpkins. Train rides, 33-acre corn maze, carousel. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $16; $13 for kids ages 4-12. (815) 675-9729 or richardsonadventurefarm.com.
9. Royal Oak Farm Orchard, 15908 Hebron Road, Harvard: Pick pumpkins, gourds, winter squash and apples at the 120-acre orchard. Wander through an apple tree maze and pick up apple cider doughnuts from the bakery. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday daily through Oct. 31; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Nov. 1-12. Free. (815) 648-4141 or royaloakfarmorchard.com.
10. Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago: Halloween supplies, carnival rides, food stands, a petting zoo and a rock climbing wall. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Sept. 23 to Oct. 31. The farm also offers haunted hayrides on weekends from 7 to 9:40 p.m. (630) 231-3859 or sonnyacres.com.
11. Stade's Farm and Market, 3709 Miller Road, McHenry: Pumpkin cannon demonstrations and more. Open Sept. 9 to Oct. 29. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Columbus Day in October. $15; $10 for seniors; free for kids under age 3. (815) 675-6396 or stadesfarmandmarket.com.