The dismissal of Kathy Hart last week -- and the demise of the phenomenally successful "Eric & Kathy" brand after 21 years on Chicago radio -- culminated a tumultuous year for WTMX FM 101.9. Eric Ferguson, who's been hosting solo since Hart went on leave without explanation in April, officially carries on without her now. For a timeline of events on the saga, see robertfeder.com.
Feder: A tumultuous year for Eric, Kathy and The Mix
