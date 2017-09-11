Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 9/11/2017 10:41 AM

Feder: A tumultuous year for Eric, Kathy and The Mix

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Eric Ferguson and Kathy Hart -- before their breakup on WTMX 101.9 FM.

    Eric Ferguson and Kathy Hart -- before their breakup on WTMX 101.9 FM.

 
 
 

The dismissal of Kathy Hart last week -- and the demise of the phenomenally successful "Eric & Kathy" brand after 21 years on Chicago radio -- culminated a tumultuous year for WTMX FM 101.9. Eric Ferguson, who's been hosting solo since Hart went on leave without explanation in April, officially carries on without her now. For a timeline of events on the saga, see robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account