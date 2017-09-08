Night life events: Savor your sips at Geneva's Festival of the Vine

Festival of the Vine

Sip your way through downtown Geneva and savor the weekend at Festival of the Vine. The three-day fest includes samples of 26 different wines, a food tent, entertainment and more. Admission is free; tasting packages cost $5 to $16. North Fourth and State streets, Geneva. genevachamber.com. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

'Til the stout runs out

Summer's not over at Lincolnshire's Half Day Brewing. The brewpub hosts a Summer Stout event starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, with a selection of limited-edition stouts, including the hard-to-get Clown Shoes White Tail Unidragon and Evil Brewing's Pappy's Imperial Biscotti Break. Half Day will be tapping some of its own 2016 Warrior Paint imperial stout as well. Prices vary, and selections will stay on tap until they run out. Half Day Brewing, 200 Village Green, Lincolnshire. (847) 821-6933 or halfdaybrewing.com. 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12

Whiskey Acres tours

We recently ran a list of local distilleries offering tours and tastings. Here's one more if you are willing to venture a bit further: Whiskey Acres in DeKalb. The fifth-generation farm grows all the grains for its products and distills on site. The tasting room and cocktail patio are open from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday through November. Tours are at the top of the hour, with the last one beginning 90 minutes before closing. The $10 admission includes a tour, tasting and souvenir shot glass. Cocktails are also sold by the glass. Whiskey Acres is at 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb. (844) 494-4753 or whiskeyacres.com.