Cavalcade showcases work of top area builders

hello

This kitchen by Lakewood Custom Homes features a kitchen that is light and bright with white cabinetry. Courtesy of Lakewest Custom Homes

This master suite is found in a home at Wyndemere Estate in Stewart Ridge, an estate home community in Plainfield that is participating in the 2017 Cavalcade Tour of Homes. Courtesy of DJKL Custom Homes Inc.

A dazzling display of home designs awaits visitors to the 2017 Cavalcade Tour of Homes now underway and running through Sept. 17. Homes showcase the latest and greatest in new home construction and interior design.

Presented by Northern Illinois Homebuilders Association, the tour features more than 20 custom designs by 17 luxury homebuilders. Get an up close and personal look at innovative designs, see the newest home trends and visit with builders about their artistic creations.

An important aspect of this year's show: 40 percent of ticket proceeds will go to two local charities -- Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans and Naperville Responds to Our Veterans.

"These are natural partnerships for us because we're all about housing, and it's exciting to work with these wonderful organizations," said Court Airhart, president of the NIHBA and also president of Airhart Construction.

"A scattered site show allows us to feature more homes and a wider range of designs than a single site show would, and it's fun to see such a variety of homes," Airhart said.

Showpiece homes include a Country French design, an "Old World Romantic" residence, a farmhouse with a modern twist, an in-town home with unattached garage and many other luxury styles.

These homes are dressed to the nines with the in colors, showpiece chef's kitchens, grand great rooms, massive fireplaces, magnificent master suites with custom showers, current technologies and many energy-saving features. You'll see what's new in flooring, countertops, cabinetry, millwork and fixtures.

The driving force of design today is "what people use," Airhart said. Thus you will see that buyers spend money on nice features in the kitchen and master bath -- the two most often-used rooms in today's homes.

"Buyers are putting more focus and dollars into quality materials and features rather than the amount of square footage. No one comes in and says I want a 3,500-square-foot home anymore," Airhart said.

"We're seeing more customization now where people do what they want rather than what the market tells them to do. If a buyer wants a big, stand-alone tub, we'll put it in. But if that buyer doesn't take baths, why pay for a tub when you really want a nice custom shower."

Another trend is dually used spaces, Airhart said. "We build for a lot of baby boomers and empty-nesters who think they want a three- or four-bedroom home because the kids come back. Do they really want a bedroom that they use seven days a year or would they rather have a room they use 365 days a year, such as a study, music room or exercise space that flexes into a guest room with a pullout wall bed."

Other trends that remain strong are the open concept, although people also want a getaway space such as a study or office where they can close the door. Many people sit on their sofa or at the kitchen island with a laptop. That's how the open concept reflects how we live today.

How long will kitchen islands be around? "Forever," Airhart said. "It's great for circulation in the kitchen and for entertaining. People want the large island, which invites people into the space."

Here's a peek at some of the exciting homes visitors will tour.

For its first appearance in the Cavalcade, Heritage Harbor Ottawa Resort shows the Egret, a waterfront custom ranch home in the heart of Starved Rock-area community.

The home was designed with adventure in mind with a large two-car attached garage that stores the electric golf cart, bikes, golf clubs, kayaks and more. Beyond the front door you'll feel the openness of the home with vaulted ceilings, custom kitchen, fireplace and staircase to the finished basement.

People love the spectacular surroundings. The residence sits along the Illinois River within a 142-acre resort that has a state-of-art marina, on-site restaurant, walking paths, outdoor swimming pools, year-round events and direct access to the I&M Bike Trail. And it's only 15 minutes from four state parks, including Starved Rock, said Tammy Barry, director of sales and marketing.

Visitors will receive a complimentary $20 coupon to grab a bite to eat at the Red Dog Grill on the premises. For those looking for more fun, call ahead and reserve a kayak or pontoon boat and take in the beauty of Starved Rock country.

Michael Vincent Custom Homes in St. Charles presents one of the more expensive homes in the show. A standout feature is the octagonal home office with stained wood cabinetry, paneling and beams that soar 16 feet high. A triple tray ceiling gets your attention in the dining room where a table seats 14 people for holiday entertaining. And the kitchen is an entertainer's dream.

"The wow factor is a huge in-ground pool, large outdoor rear patio with a stone masonry fireplace and an outdoor bar and kitchen for entertaining," builder Michael Vincent said. "We all watched the (recent Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor) fight outside on TV. It's really cool. Everyone raves about the backyard, pool and outdoor living area."

Barriere Construction in Downers Grove presents a twist on a modern farmhouse. This is a future-focused design for generations to come, said company owner Adam Barry. What is a future-focused, high-performance custom home? "A home built with cost-saving, green construction and advanced framing that is environmentally friendly, healthier to live in, lower maintenance and solar-ready," Barry said.

As a third generation building contractor, the company uses timeless designs and the finest eco-friendly materials to create homes that will withstand the test of time. Their mission is to build superior homes that surpass modern standards and building codes and to give homeowners peace of mind for generations to come.

"This home has everything going for it -- custom cabinetry, steam oven, engineered flooring throughout," Barry said. "It's the best home we've done"