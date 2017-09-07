Dennis Welsh, vice president and general manager of WFLD-Channel 32, uses station employees in his video commentary on the state's "insane unfunded pension debt." For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 9/7/2017 8:16 AM
Feder: WFLD-Channel 32 VP uses employees in video commentary on pension debt
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- Life & Entertainment
- Television
- Feder, Robert
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.