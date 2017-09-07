Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: WFLD-Channel 32 VP uses employees in video commentary on pension debt

  Dennis Welsh, Fox 32 vice president and general manager, uses station employees in his editorial decrying the state's 'insane pension debt.'

Dennis Welsh, vice president and general manager of WFLD-Channel 32, uses station employees in his video commentary on the state's "insane unfunded pension debt." For full report, see robertfeder.com.

