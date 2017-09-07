Feder: WFLD-Channel 32 VP uses employees in video commentary on pension debt

Dennis Welsh, vice president and general manager of WFLD-Channel 32, uses station employees in his video commentary on the state's "insane unfunded pension debt." For full report, see robertfeder.com.