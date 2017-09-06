Feder: 'Saturday Night Live: The Experience' coming to Chicago

'Saturday Night Live: The Experience' is coming next month to the Chicago Museum of Broadcast Communications.

An immersive multimedia exhibition taking visitors behind the scenes of "Saturday Night Live" is coming to Chicago. It will include Steve Martin's King Tut headdress, Eddie Murphy's Mr. Robinson cardigan, Dana Carvey's Church Lady dress and many other iconic costumes, plus hundreds of other original sets, props and scripts. For complete report, see robertfeder.com.