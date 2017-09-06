An immersive multimedia exhibition taking visitors behind the scenes of "Saturday Night Live" is coming to Chicago. It will include Steve Martin's King Tut headdress, Eddie Murphy's Mr. Robinson cardigan, Dana Carvey's Church Lady dress and many other iconic costumes, plus hundreds of other original sets, props and scripts. For complete report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 9/6/2017 5:44 PM
Feder: 'Saturday Night Live: The Experience' coming to Chicago
hello
- This article filed under:
- Life & Entertainment
- Television
- Feder, Robert
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.