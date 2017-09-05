Fairs & festivals: Festival of the Vine, Oktoberfests, art fests and more

This weekend

Sandwich Fair: Gates open at 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich. Old Dominion ($25) headlines at 8 p.m. Friday. Truck and tractor pulls, a demolition derby, carnival rides, livestock exhibits, food, exhibitors from all over the Midwest and more. $6-$9; free for kids 5 and younger. (815) 786-2159 or sandwichfair.com.

Festival of the Vine: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, around Fourth and State streets, Geneva. Fare from Geneva restaurants, wine tastings, demonstrations, live music, arts and crafts show, free trolley and horse-drawn carriage rides. Arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Campbell Street and on the courthouse lawn. Charge for wine and food tastings. Free. genevachamber.com.

Lincolnshire Food Truck Fridays: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Lincolnshire Corporate Center, 300 Knightsbridge Parkway, Lincolnshire. Various food truck vendors, including barbecue, pizza, Asian, seafood and desserts. lincolnshireil.gov.

Winfield Good Old Days: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, in downtown Winfield. Music from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Bean bag tournament, meatball and egg toss contests on Saturday, along with a youth talent showcase from 3 to 6 p.m. Parade begins at 1 p.m. Sunday on Sunnyside Avenue. Free. winfieldgoodolddays.com.

10th Annual Itasca Oktoberfest: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on Orchard Street in downtown Itasca. German food, live music and entertainment. Performers include The Tempos and the Johnny Wagner Band. Kids' Korner with kids activities. Free. German hats cost $2; proceeds go to the Itasca Walk-In ministry and the Itasca Food Pantry. itasca.com.

Throwback Music Fest: 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, on the 6000-6100 blocks of North Milwaukee Avenue, just north of Peterson, Chicago. Music from The Prissillas at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Hi Infidelity at 6:45 p.m. and Gin Blossoms at 8:45 p.m. Saturday and Boy Band Review at 6 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 8 p.m. Sunday. Kids' area, pet parade on Saturday, vintage car show on Sunday, food and more. Admission is a $5 gate donation. throwbackmusicfest.com.

Fox Lake Fish Fest: Events begin with the Mayor's Fish Fry from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. $8-$10. Event includes all-you-can-eat fish, two sides and a nonalcoholic beverage. Beer will be available for purchase. The Fox Lake Youth Fishing Derby takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Lakefront Park. The derby is free for kids 16 and younger. Prior to the derby, a 30-minute fishing class will be offered. Prizes will be awarded for largest, smallest and ugliest fish and the most fish caught. foxlake.org.

Hoffman Estates Platzkonzert Germanfest: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. German-themed, open-air celebration with authentic German food, beer, entertainment and activities. Free. hoffmanestates.com.

ArtsFest-St. Charles: Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 17, at various venues in St. Charles. Features multiple artistic disciplines in venues all over the city including art galleries, film, music, spoken word and live theater. There will be Pop-Up Art Galleries at Pheasant Run Resort with the opening reception featuring "Color Field," an arts collaboration curated by Laura Frazier. This year, there will be 11 art galleries. New this year is the Geneva Film Festival screening its "Best of the Festival" films at the St. Charles Public Library and Steel Beam Theatre. Some fees apply. facebook.com/stcharlesartscouncil/.

Bartlett Heritage Days: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, on Main Street in downtown Bartlett. The family-friendly event features bingo, Saturday night Band Bash, historic trolley tours, Mr. D's Magic & Illusion, dunk tank, bazaar shopping experience, food from local restaurants, a scavenger hunt, a classic car show, arts and crafts, inflatables and more. Free. bartlettheritagedays.com.

Deer Park Art Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Outdoor juried show featuring fine art and crafts for the show and sale. Music and food. Activities for kids include an art scavenger hunt and spin art. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Des Plaines River Trail Bike Ride: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Historic Methodist Campground, 1900 E. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines. The sixth annual family-friendly event features an eight-mile circle route along the historic Des Plaines River Trail followed by entertainment, refreshments and raffles. 9 a.m. registration on site. Hosted by the Des Plaines Bike & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, Shift 2 Green and the city of Des Plaines Special Events Committee. Free. dpparks.org.

41st Annual Downtown Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, on Main Street from Grove to Curtiss, Downers Grove. Artists from across the county, live entertainment and kids' activities. Free. downtowndg.org/.

Kiwanis Kite Fly: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Margreth Riemer Reservoir, at Wood Street and Quentin Road, Palatine. Palatine Kiwanis Club will present the first 200 children with free kites and free raffle entries. Free. (847) 991-0333 or palatineparks.org.

13th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Lakeview East, 3200 N. Broadway, Chicago. The 13th annual festival showcases more than 150 juried artists featuring paintings, sculpture, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. Music from the Ivorys at 6:30 p.m. and South of 80 at 8 p.m. Saturday and Rod Tuffcurl & The Bench Press at 4 p.m. Sunday. Plus, an interactive children's area, wine, beer and food booths, music on multiple stages, an interactive garden oasis and more. $5 donation. lakevieweastfestivalofthearts.com.

13th Annual Law Enforcement Exhibition: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Police from many villages will display vehicles and equipment. There will be police dog demonstrations and representatives from 25-plus law enforcement-related agencies. Free. (847) 247-4889 or vernonhills.org.

Palatine Jaycees Family Field Day: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at Falcon Park Recreation Center, 2195 N. Hicks Road, Palatine. Geared toward kids 6-12. Sports demonstrations and activities, giveaways and a free prize raffle. Indoor and outdoor activities held rain or shine. Free. palatinejaycees.org.

Revolutionary War Re-enactment: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Living history actors from the Northwest Territory Alliance stage mock battles, demonstrate artillery and set up camp, giving visitors a taste of life in the 18th century. Free with paid $10 parking. cantigny.org.

St. James Farm Dairy Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. James Farm Forest Preserve, 2S541 Winfield Road, north of Butterfield Road, Warrenville. Experience life on a 1900s dairy farm. Events include a dairy-themed scavenger hunt, butter-making, guided wagon rides, games and more. Guests can try milking "Maggie the Milking Cow," see a live cow and more. Free. (630) 580-7025 or dupageforest.org.

Seventh Annual Mundelein Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. The juried festival showcases 45 artists and artwork by local high school students. Live music and food. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

TheosoFest Mind, Body, Spirit Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Theosophical Society, 1926 N. Main St., Wheaton. Mind-body-spirit festival features vegetarian food, holistic vendors, a Kids' Korner and hands-on demonstrations in tai chi, yoga and other practices. Participants can also hear presentations on meditation, Buddhism, holistic healing and spirituality. Event opens with an interfaith prayer session. Free admission; parking on grounds is $5 per vehicle. Hybrid cars and bicycle riders park for free. theosophical.org/theosofest.

Bloomingdale Septemberfest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Parade steps off at 11 a.m. from DuJardin School, 166 S. Euclid Ave., and heads west on Schick Road to end at Old Town Park on Third Street. Stage performances, a car show, carnival rides and games, crafts, food and beer tent. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Randhurst Village Street Fest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Randhurst Village, at Rand and Elmhurst roads, Mount Prospect. Classic car show featuring cars from the 1920s, music from 7th Heaven from 2 to 4 p.m., dance performances, family activities and more. Bring lawn chairs for seating. Free. randhurstvillage.com.

Binny's Taste at the Track II: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. First post at 1:25 p.m. Horse racing and hundreds of varieties of wine and food samples from local restaurants. Must be 21. Ticket options vary. arlingtonpark.com.

Chicago Bourbon & Barbecue Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10, on Roscoe Street at Damen, in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, Chicago. Saucy meats (ribs, chicken, pork and more) mixed with bourbon whiskeys at afternoon tastings and live music. Admission is a $5 donation at the gate. bourbonandbbq.com.

Ethiopia Fest Chicago: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 55649 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago. Annual festival commemorating the Ethiopian New Year. $5. eventbrite.com.

Glen Ellyn Backyard BBQ: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Glenwood Avenue parking lot, Crescent Boulevard, Glen Ellyn. Amateur barbecue contest; music from Expo '76 at 4:45 p.m. and Ralph Covert & The Bad Examples at 7:45 p.m., beer, bounce houses, games, face painting, dunk tank and more. Free. glenellynbackyardbbq.org.

Round Lake Heights 24th Annual Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Village of Round Lake Heights, 619 W. Pontiac Court, Round Lake Heights. Parade at 10 a.m., followed by the festival featuring kids' rides, crafters, food vendors, bands, fireworks and more. Hello Weekend will perform. Parking shuttle service available starting at 5:30 p.m. at Indian Hill School. Raises funds for the Veterans Memorial Park. Free. (847) 546-1206 or villageofroundlakeheights.org/.

Soul Jam 2017: 1:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Soulful Prairies, Alden Road, Woodstock. Local bands, local artists and food trucks. Bring your picnic blanket. $45-$55. soulfulprairies.com.

Annual Grandparents Day Celebration: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia. All ages are invited to an old-fashioned, 1950s-themed block party with music, food, face painting, games, a petting zoo and more. The Holmstad is a not-for-profit, faith-based senior living community. Free. (877) 226-7310 or theholmstad.org.

Fourth Annual Rauetoberfest: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Beyond Stable Farms, 11129 Route 176, Woodstock. Traditional German music and food, Kinderfest with a root bier garden (until 6 p.m.) and more. $5; free for kids 8 and younger. Event is sponsored by the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Metra parking lot, near Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars and entertainment. Free. facebook.com/bmbcruisenights.

Naperville Firkin Beer Fest: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at CityGate Centre, 2155 City Gate Lane, Naperville. Features more than 30 one-of-a-kind firkins from breweries around Illinois and the Midwest, along with more than 60 craft beers and hard ciders. Also, live entertainment and cuisine from local food trucks. General admission tickets are $49. napervillefirkinfest.com.

United Fall Fest: 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd., St. Charles. Music, a classic car show, a bags tournament, Kids' Corner, food and beer tents, an outdoor movie and fireworks. Free. unitedfallfest.com.

Lake Zurich Rock the Block: 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on Main Street in downtown Lake Zurich. All-ages traditional street dance with three bands, food, face painter, balloon art and more. Free. lakezurich.org.

Busse Woods Night Ride: 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Busse Woods Boat House, near East Higgins Road and I-290, Elk Grove Village. Food, refreshments, music and brews. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Forest Preserves and FCEG. $20-$45. fotfp.org.

Sixth Annual St. Charles Jazz Weekend: Starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at 16 venues in downtown St. Charles. Features 27 live jazz performances, with performers including Riley Elmore, Dana Hall, John Wojciechowski and three-time Grammy Award winning saxophonist Frank Catalano. Free. For a schedule, see stcjazzweekend.com.

31st Annual Chicagoland British Car Festival: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Harper College, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Features more than 500 classic cars, authentic British food, Irish dancers, music, technical learning sessions, car merchandise giveaways, parts vendors and new British cars. Valve cover racing returns. Free for spectators. britishcarunion.com.

Sixth Annual Mutt Strutt: 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Fundraising walk for animal shelter. Walk with or without your dog. Preregistration is $35 and includes a goody bag and a T-shirt. Includes vendors of pet-related items. thebuddyfoundation.org.

Neighborhood Fun Fair: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at St. Matthew United Church of Christ, 1420 S. Gables Blvd., Wheaton. Join in for Rally Day. The Blessing of the Backpacks is at 9:30 a.m. during the worship. The Neighborhood Fun Fair is at 10:30 a.m. Moon jump, balloons, face painting, games and prizes. Food includes hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones. Free admission. stmatthewucc.org.

Art in Nature: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington. Watch artists as they paint along scenic trails, listen to live music, view artwork for sale and vote for your favorite artist. Try your hand at drawing or painting, materials and instruction provided. Children can sculpt with clay, paint or draw. Free admission. fpdcc.com/event/art-in-nature.

Ninth Annual CSBarks Dog Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Five hours of dog-friendly activities with "wiener dog" races, parade of breeds, demonstrations, contests, vendors and more. Free. csparks.org.

Scandinavian Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. The 38th annual festival features traditional music and food of five Nordic cultures, children's games, folk dancing class, crafts, "Dancing Queen: A Tribute to the Music of ABBA," Nordic beer tasting, free pony rides and kids' activities. $10; free for kids 12 and younger. scandinaviandayil.com.

Grayslake Lions Club 54th Annual Steer Roast: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Grayslake Middle School, 440 N. Barron Blvd., Grayslake. Eat-in from noon to 5 p.m., carryout starts at 11 a.m. Also for sale will be dog bones, soup bones and shredded beef. $14 for ages 12-61; $11 for 62 and older, $7 for 5-11; free for kids younger than 5; $1 discount in advance. Advance ticket sales at (847) 223-5222. grayslakelionsclub.org.

Cornfest Family Fun Day: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Graue Mill and Museum, 3800 S. York Road, Oak Brook. Annual picnic featuring food, fishing, the giant wood pile and music. $2-$4.50 grauemill.org.

Guatemalan Independence Parade: Noon Sunday, Sept. 10, at Montrose Avenue, from California to Kimball, Chicago. Celebrate when Guatemala won its independence from Spain in this annual parade in Albany Park. cityofchicago.org.

48th Annual Mexican Independence Day parade: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Starts on 26th and Kedzie Avenue and ends on 26th and Kostner Avenue in Chicago. cityofchicago.org.

South Chicago Mexican Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, on Commercial Avenue from 87th to 100th streets, Chicago. cityofchicago.org.

Streets Alive! and Evanston Green Living Festival: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, on Main Street, from Robert Crown Park to Chicago Avenue, Evanston. A green market, exercise classes, music, art, food, alternative energy exhibitions and more. evanstongreenfest.org.

Next week

Willow Creek Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington. Open to vintage, classic, custom, muscle and antique cars and trucks. Food and music. Free admission. driventoserve.org.

Active Senior Expo: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Prairie Events Center at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Vendors and free health screenings, plus free seminars on Medicare, finances and more; giveaways and door prizes. The Ron and Sandie Sing and Swing Show is at 11:30 a.m. Free admission. activeseniorexpo.net.

Elgin Fringe Festival: Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 13-17, at various venues in downtown Elgin. Features dozens of performances of dance, comedy, drama and music, along with kids' activities and more. Visual art opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and Family Fringe from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Carleton Rodgers Park. All-festival pass button costs $65 or $5-$10 per show, with a $3 Fringe button. elginfringefestival.com.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 14, on Dean Avenue at Roger Williams and St. John's avenues, across from the Metra train station, Highland Park. Food trucks; live music in Jens Jensen Park; beer, wine and other beverages from local restaurants. facebook.com/raviniadistrict.highlandpark.

Sixth Annual Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Thursday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 24, in Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Beer, German fare, vendors with German products including steins and hats, oompah music, a pumpkin patch, a plant sale and more. $5 for adults after 4 p.m.; free for kids 16 and younger. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.