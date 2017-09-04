Send off Labor Day at a suburban festival

Labor Day

Maple Park Fun Fest: 7 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 4, on Main Street, Maple Park. Music, craft show, food and beer garden and more. Free. mapleparkfunfest.com.

Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling: Fling Mile at 8:45 a.m. and Rooster 5K at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, from Naperville Central High School. Fest hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at various locations in downtown Naperville. Labor Day Parade at 10 a.m. Monday starting from Naperville North High School and proceeding through downtown to Naperville Central. Family Fun Land for kids from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St. Main stage entertainment includes 3 AM at 2 p.m. and Infinity at 4 p.m. (free). Carnival, food and drinks. Free admission; charge for carnival rides and food. lastfling.org.

Schaumburg Septemberfest: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center Grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Music from Chasing Alice at 3:30 p.m., Tusk at 5:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 7:30 p.m. Parade at 10 a.m., arts and crafts show, carnival, entertainment, Taste of Schaumburg and more. Free. septemberfest.org.

The Bristol Renaissance Faire closes out its season this weekend. -

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kids' quest, pub crawl, entertainment, food, games, rides, jousting, a marketplace and more. $11.50-$25.95; free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com.

Mount Prospect's Picnic in the Park: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Woodland Trails Park, 1500 E. Euclid Ave., Mount Prospect. Inflatables, petting zoo, mini golf tourney, Trusty the Turtle Race at 11:30 a.m. and Kids' Coin Splash at 3 p.m. Free. (847) 255-1200 or rtpd.org.

Buffalo Grove Days: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 801 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Carnival, bingo, food and beer tents, entertainment, dog show, kids' entertainment, craft fair, car show at 11 a.m. and more. Free. bgdays.com.

Long Grove Irish Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on Old McHenry Road in downtown Long Grove. Irish food, Irish dancers, entertainment and more. Music from the Shannon Rovers during the day and The Tooles at 3:45 p.m. Monday. Free. longgrove.org/festivals.

Taste of Polonia 2017: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Bands play on four stages, Polish food and beer, kids' stage and fun zone, carnival rides and games, vendors and more. $5-$10; free for kids 12 and younger. copernicuscenter.org.

Carol Stream's 2017 Summer Carnival: 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at the Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Carnival, food and more. Unlimited ride special costs $25 from 1 to 5 p.m. (630) 665-7050 or carolstream.org.