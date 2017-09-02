Weekend picks: Catch, canines, catch! K-9 Frisbee champs hit Naperville

The Bristol Renaissance Faire near Kenosha concludes its 2017 season on Monday, Sept. 4.

See a sculpture of a Baryonyx dinosaur and more when Jurassic Quest tours to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Courtesy of Jurassic Quest

Tracy Custer and her dog Chill, of St. Louis, MO, competed in a previous year of the Ashley Whippet K-9 Frisbee® World Championships. Daily Herald File Photo

Leap!

See which canines will be the top dogs this weekend at the Ashley Whippet K-9 Frisbee® World Championships at a new location at the Nike Sports Complex, 288 W. Diehl Road, Naperville. No admission fee for viewers. (630) 913-5933 or napervilleparks.org. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3

Dino journey

Bring the kids to see more than 80 animatronic dinosaur sculptures, rides and more when Jurassic Quest tours this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $18-$20; $34 VIP ticket for kids ages 2-12. (847) 680-7200 or jurassicquest.com. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3 and 4

Country Fair

Experience an 1890s agricultural fair with blue-ribbon winning livestock, old-fashioned games, entertainment, horse-drawn hayrides and more at the Country Fair at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Free. Hayrides cost $5 for ages 5 and older; free for kids younger than 5. (630) 876-5900 or dupageforest.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3

All Animal Expo

See small exotic animals, livestock, reptiles and more at the All Animal Expo in Building 1 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Between 70 and 80 vendors will be on hand with pet supplies including tanks, toys, cages and bedding. $5; free for kids 10 and younger when accompanied by a paying adult. allanimalexpo.com. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Last huzzah

The Bristol Renaissance Faire bids adieu to its 2017 season this weekend with one last burst of heraldry, elaborate costumes, jousting and so much more at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. $25.95; $11.50 kids ages 5 to 12. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Sept. 2 to 4

- Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Garrett Ryan is the 2017 winner of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent. See him this weekend at Septemberfest in Schaumburg.

Catch loads of outdoor music acts including the Spin Doctors, Lita Ford and 2017 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent winner Garrett Ryan this weekend as Septemberfest returns with fireworks, carnival attractions and more at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, Schaumburg. No admission charge, though $7 daily or $15 three-day VIP music passes available. (847) 923-3605 or septemberfest.org. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4

Jazz central

The Chicago Jazz Festival returns with top-flight musicians and singers for four full days of improvised and syncopated music starting Thursday at two Chicago locations: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., and the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St. Free admission. cityofchicago.org. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3

North Coast tunes

Catch Chicago's three-day pop, rock and dance-heavy festival. Saturday offers reggae with Damian Marley; and Sunday rounds out the weekend with alternative rock band Ween. $59 for single-day general admission; $89 for VIP. $149 for three-day general admission; $199 for three-day VIP. Through Sunday, Sept. 3, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago; northcoastfestival.com.

Summer's Last Fling

Naperville bids farewell to summer with the Last Fling festival, the Jaycees' largest annual fundraiser for local charities. The fest, a celebration of food, rides and music, is highlighted by Bret Michaels on Saturday, and performances from Soul Asylum and the Barenaked Ladies on the main stage Sunday, along with Black Diamond, Bad Medicine and more on the side stage. Monday features Rosie and the Rivets, CoverGurl, 3AM, Infinity and more. Side stage tickets are $5 on Sunday; main stage acts are $25 for general admission, $75 for pit access, $250 for Carillon tickets; Monday is free. Through Monday, Sept. 4, at Rotary Hill, 440 W. Aurora Ave., Naperville, lastfling.org.

The House Theatre of Chicago remounts its 2016 Joseph Jefferson Award-winning production, "United Flight 232," about the Chicago-bound flight that crashed in Sioux City, Iowa in 1989. - Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

The House Theatre of Chicago remounts its Joseph Jefferson Award-winning production of "United Flight 232" from 2016. Adapted and directed by Vanessa Stalling from Laurence Gonzales' book, the docudrama chronicles the United Airlines flight that crashed in Sioux City, Iowa, while en route to O'Hare International Airport in July 1989. Lombard actor Carlos Olmedo joins original cast members Brenda Barrie, Elana Elyce, Johnny Arena and Alice da Cunha in the production. Previews this weekend at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St., Chicago. The show opens Sept. 10. $15-$45. (773) 769-3832 or thehousetheatre.com/.

Comedian Finesse Mitchell appears at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg through Sunday, Sept. 3.

See comedian Finesse Mitchell ("Mad Families," "Roadies") in person as he continues a series of standup shows this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Female power

Babes With Blades inaugurates its 20th anniversary season with the world premiere of "The Invisible Scarlet O'Neil," about one of the first female comic strip superheros, who uses her power of invisibility to help others. Inspired by the 1940s and 1950s comic strip written and drawn by Russell Stamm, the story centers on Scarlet's efforts to preserve her late father's reputation after his former lab assistant attempts to sell the mind-controlling lipstick she created to the KGB. Former suburbanite Leigh Barrett, a graduate of Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville, directs. Previews begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St., Chicago. The show opens Sept. 9. $15-$25. See babeswithblades.org.

Country jam

Grammy Award-winning country star Jason Isbell returns with his band The 400 Unit alongside opening act Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls this weekend at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $39.50-$59.50. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Belinda Carlisle of The Go Go's performs on the same bill with Smash Mouth at Festival Park near the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin on Sunday, Sept. 3. - Associated Press, 2013

The Grand Victoria Casino's outdoor summer concert season concludes with a plethora of performers. Belinda Carlisle, Smash Mouth, The Motels with Martha Davis and Bow Wow all share a concert bill on Sunday at the adjacent Festival Park, 132 S. Grove St., Elgin. $60-$75; $30 lawn seating. (847) 468-7000 or grandvictoriacasino.com. 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Fears debut

Jury of Fears is a relatively new name on the scene, but its members are not at all new to hard-driving relentless metal. The band is making its Chicago debut Sunday at LiveWire Lounge, as well as releasing a new single, "Deadbeat," Friday. Also on the bill are When Evil Reigns, Death on Fire and blink-182 tribute band What's Our Age Again? LiveWire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 756-5363 or livewire.do312.com. 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Laurie on Labor Day

Laurie Berkner brings her fun, interactive kids' music to the pavilion at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $15; lawn seats are $5. ravinia.org. 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4

Concert highlights

• Beach Bunny, Ex Okays, Evening Glow, Mt. Pocono: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Subterranean (downstairs), 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• John Mayer: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Rock. Tickets start at $36. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

• UB40, Raging Fyah: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $27-$70. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

• El Famous, Guardrail, Glory Days, As We Once Were ACLU/Charlottesville benefit show: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Faces of the King, starring Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter and Jake Rowley: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Aaron Williams and Michael C. Hayes, Black Bolts: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $8.50. (773) 327-1662 or aaronwilliamsmusic.com.

• The Bank Notes: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Tap House Grill Westmont, 6010 Cass Ave., Westmont. (630) 541-8840 or taphousegrills.com.

Associated Press, 2016Jason Isbell performs at the Chicago Theatre Saturday, Sept. 2.

• Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $39.50-$59.50. (312) 462-6300 or thechicagotheatre.com.

• Revolt Coda, The Isolated Brigade: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $5-$7. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Legacy At Heart, Bullet To The Heart, Capital Vices, Deville: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Belinda Carlisle, Smash Mouth: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. $30-$75. grandvictoriacasino.com.

• Talk To You Never, Fiction, Invictus, Howell, Heading West: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $8-$10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Brother Sun: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Grayslake Village Hall, 10 S. Seymour Ave., Grayslake. Concert is sponsored by the Lake County Folk Club. Folk, blues, Americana, jazz and more. Suggested donation admission is $13-$18. Call (847) 602-8882 for reservations. thelakecountyfolkclub.org.

• Aretha Franklin: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $38-$110. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

Invisible Cartoons play St. Charles' The House Pub Sunday, Sept. 3. - Courtesy of Invisible Cartoons

• Invisible Cartoons, Facing Winter: 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, The House Pub, 16 S. Riverside Drive, St. Charles. Free. thehousepub.com.

• Deep Purple, Alice Cooper, Edgar Winter: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Rock. Tickets start at $26. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

Owens Room opens for Mobley Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Schubas Tavern in Chicago. - Courtesy of Kevin J. Rose

• Mobley, Owens Room: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Ms. Lauryn Hill, Nas, Chronixx: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $22.50-$244. (312) 540-2668 or livenation.com.

• Sounds of Summer concert with Bella Cain: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Country. Free. (847) 623-7788 or gurneeparkdistrict.com.

• John Michael Dias with "Breaking Up is Hard to Do -- Neil Sedaka's Greatest Hits": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $45-$50. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

• Paul Anka: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$175. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Huey Lewis and the News, Radda Radda: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $63-$123. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

• Super Diamond -- the Neil Diamond Experience: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Joe's Live, MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Rock, pop. $5. For ages 21 and older. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• Cordovas, Donnie Biggins: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Andy Frasco & the U.N., Nasty Snacks: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.