Feder: Ex-Fox 32 news anchor Jeff Herndon gets job in Kansas

Daily Herald report

Two days after saying he wasn't close to a decision about his future, former Fox 32 news anchor Jeff Herndon was hired as assistant news director and 5 p.m. news anchor at KSNW, the NBC affiliate in Wichita, Kansas. Also, new host for Chicago Bears show and more awards for John Records Landecker. For full report, see robertfeder.com