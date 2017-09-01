Chicago's Get IN It MusicFest postponed

Chicago's Get IN It MusicFest, scheduled for Sept. 16 at Guaranteed Rate Field, has been postponed, organizers announced Friday.

Refunds for the fest will be issued by Ticketmaster, and organizers say more information will be forthcoming, according to a statement. The fest was created as a benefit for Get IN Chicago and the Illinois Sports Facility Authority to help raise money to reduce youth violence.

The lineup included Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Fifth Harmony, Jeremih, Lupe Fiasco, Carl Thomas and Felix da Housecat.

"To join in the fight against gun violence in our city, we decided to host a concert for a cause. In establishing this event, we received tremendous interest from community leaders across the city who want to be involved," Anthony J. O'Neill, Illinois Sports Facility's chief executive officer, said in a statement. "We need more time to work with the community, to involve the agencies serving Chicago's high-risk youth and to expand our outreach to fans across Chicago who we know want to be a part of this fight."

Get IN It was included in a list of fall music fests published in Friday's Time out! section.