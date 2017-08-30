Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Radio stations unite to help Harvey victims

Daily Herald report

More than 30 Chicago area radio stations will team up today to promote relief efforts in communities ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. A one-minute commercial urging support for American Red Cross activities in Houston and the Gulf Coast will air simultaneously across AM and FM frequencies at 4:29 p.m. For the full report, visit robertfeder.com.

