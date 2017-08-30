Feder: Radio stations unite to help Harvey victims

More than 30 Chicago area radio stations will team up today to promote relief efforts in communities ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. A one-minute commercial urging support for American Red Cross activities in Houston and the Gulf Coast will air simultaneously across AM and FM frequencies at 4:29 p.m. For the full report, visit robertfeder.com.
