Mike North says he's quitting sports radio for good. The high school dropout and former hot dog stand owner became one of the founding personalities 25 years ago at CBS Radio sports/talk WSCR 670-AM. North, 65, said he plans to live part-time in Las Vegas and become a spokesman for Light Keeper Pro, a Glenview-based manufacturer of holiday light repair tools. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 8/29/2017 7:25 AM
Feder: Mike North leaving sports radio, moving to Las Vegas
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- Life & Entertainment
- Sports
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.