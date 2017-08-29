Feder: Mike North leaving sports radio, moving to Las Vegas

hello

Mike North says he's quitting sports radio for good. The high school dropout and former hot dog stand owner became one of the founding personalities 25 years ago at CBS Radio sports/talk WSCR 670-AM. North, 65, said he plans to live part-time in Las Vegas and become a spokesman for Light Keeper Pro, a Glenview-based manufacturer of holiday light repair tools. For full report, see robertfeder.com.