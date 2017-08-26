Midwest travel: Explore Chicago's Lincoln Park on Grave Robbing walking tour

Chicago

Trippin' over tombstones

When the area now known as Lincoln Park was City Cemetery in the 1840s-1860s, grave robbers and medical schools had their pickings among the dearly departed. Author and tour guide Adam Selzer leads inquiring minds on a Grave Robbing 101 walking tour of Lincoln Park, where he shows relics of the old cemetery, gives a tomb-snooping demonstration, and discusses the archives about the body snatching that took place on the grounds. Expect a humorous, entertaining and educational two-mile tour that takes place rain or shine. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, and Wednesdays, Aug. 30 and Sept. 20. Meet at the Chicago History Museum, at North Avenue and Clark Street, Chicago. Tickets cost $20 and are available at eventbrite.com/d/il--chicago/grave-robbing/.

Tasty treat

Taste of Polonia, the largest Polish festival in the U.S., serves up nonstop live entertainment, rock, blues and polka music courtesy of Polish and American musicians, dance, folk art and games galore. Sample bigos (hunter's stew), golabki (stuffed cabbage), beet soup, breaded pork cutlets, sweet cakes and, of course, pounds of pierogi -- stuffed with everything from mashed spuds to plums. There's a casino, art exhibit and bar inside the center for adults and a Kids' Zone and Stage for the little ones. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3; and noon to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at the Copernicus Foundation Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. $5 before 5 p.m., $10 after 5 p.m.; free for kids 12 and younger. (773) 777-8898 or topchicago.org/.

Show your smarts and book a stay at the new EMC2 hotel, an innovation-themed property in Streeterville. The "Exactly Like Nothing Else" package allows you to experience the most exceptional elements of the Chicago hotel as well as its connection to the arts and sciences. The package includes daily valet parking, $100 dinner credit to the Albert, premium seating in Albert Kitchen, two signature cocktails, and a two-hour private tour at the Art Institute of Chicago. Don't be surprised if a robot delivers goodies to your room. Valid through Dec. 31 at EMC2, 228 E. Ontario St., Chicago. Rates start a $699/night with promo code 9EZ. (312) 915-0000 or hotelemc2.com/special-offers/.

Big game fun

Send summer off with a bang with Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa's special Labor Day weekend promotion. Events take place Friday through Monday and include yard games like giant checkers, hula hoops and bean bags; canoe, pontoon, kayak and paddleboat rentals; bounce houses and an obstacle course; s'mores galore and The Great Duck race; movies; and sunset champagne cruises. The Labor Day weekend special kicks in when you stay Friday and Saturday night in one of the Inn Rooms or 5-bedroom homes; receive 50 percent off Sunday night. Friday through Monday, Sept. 1-4, at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, Galena. Rates start at $219 and are valid on new bookings for Sept. 1-3 only. Make reservations at (800) 892-2269 or eagleridge.com/.

No labor, all yoga

This Labor Day weekend, consider attending the Sukara Bodhe Yoga and Music Festival in Paw Paw, Illinois. The festival at Stonehouse Farm offers live music, yoga from Kundalini and Vinyasa Flow to Paddleboard, a healing tent, dance and gong sessions, breathwork, meditation sessions, a mandala art workshop and wisdom talks. Sukhava Bodhe is a family-friendly gathering, so kids 12 and younger get in for free when accompanied by a parent or a guardian with a ticket. Friday through Monday, Sept. 1-4, at Stonehouse Farm, 3719 Suydam Road, Paw Paw, Illinois. Tickets cost $90-$249; accommodations, ranging from small tents to yurts, cost extra. (312) 942-9642 or sukhavabodhe.com/.

Get to Irish Days, a three-day outdoor celebration of Irish culture, music, food and craft beer in historic Long Grove. The town welcomes bagpipers, folk bands and dancers performing nonstop throughout the weekend as well as events such as a Dog Beauty contest; the Best Looking Men's Legs in a Kilt contest; the Wee Ones family area; the Where's Paddy leprechaun hunt; and local merchants selling Irish-themed food and goods. Harrington's Catering and Deli offers hand-carved corned beef sandwiches, fish and chips, and other traditional Irish foods. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Free. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org/festivals/irish-days/.