Weekend picks: Lady Gaga the first female artist to headline Wrigley

hello

The Elgin Kennel Club all breed dog show returns to the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. Daily Herald File Photo

John Mellencamp makes his Ravinia Festival debut in Highland Park on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27. Associated Press, 2015

Entertainer Lady Gaga brings her "Joanne" tour to Wrigley Field in Chicago. Associated Press, 2016

Living for 'Applause'

Famed pop star/performance artist Lady Gaga ("Poker Face," "Telephone") brings her "Joanne World Tour" tonight to Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. $151. (773) 404-2827 or cubs.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Fan-tastic fun

Meet up with celebrities and costumed fans at Wizard World Chicago Comic Convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $40-$60 daily admission; $94.95 four-day admission. (847) 825-4404 or wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago. Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Lotsa pasta

Chow down on pasta and hear all kinds of Italian-American entertainers including the Bronx Wanderers and Sal Valentinetti ("The Voice") at the Little Italy Fest West this weekend at Centennial Park, Lake Street at Rohlwing Road, Addison. $10; $3 kids ages 15 and under. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Country musician Phil Vassar headlines the Friday night set at Sideouts Bar & Eatery's Bands in the Sand weekend.

Sideouts Bar & Eatery brings in some talent for its annual Bands in the Sands Weekend. Friday night is country night, featuring headliner Phil Vassar and guests Brecken Miles and Suburban Cowboys. Scott Stapp's "Make America Rock Again Tour" rolls into town with Saturday's musical acts, including Sick Puppies, Drowning Pool, Trapt and Adelitas Way. And Sunday features Sublime tribute act Badfish and Trippin' Billies, a Dave Matthews tribute band. Various VIP and meet-and-greet packages are available. Sideouts Bar & Eatery, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com. 7 p.m. (5:30 p.m. doors) Friday, Aug. 25, $20-$450; 5:30 p.m. (4 p.m. doors) Saturday, Aug. 26, $22.50-$750; 5 p.m. (3:30 p.m. doors) Sunday, Aug. 27, $15-$360.

So sketchy

The Second City presents "Girls Night Out," a series of female-driven sketch comedy and improvisation shows, in a special residency this weekend at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $30-$35. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday, Aug. 24 to Sept. 2

Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. - Associated Press, 2017

Die-hard fans of the films "Grease" and "Xanadu" won't want to miss seeing star Olivia Newton-John in a rescheduled concert tonight at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $49.50-$99.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

1960s sounds

The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, The Association, Chuck Negron, The Box Tops, The Cowsills and The Archies are all on the bill for "The Happy Together Tour 2017" at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com, $59.50. 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Alanis Morissette plays her hits at Ravinia Festival Friday, Aug. 25. - Associated Press

Alanis Morissette, Canadian songstress and actress, brings her passionate and powerful ballads to Ravinia's outdoor pavilion. Lawn seats for the evening show are sold out, but reserved seating is still available. Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $100-$115. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. 8 p.m. (5 p.m. gates) Friday, Aug. 25

Lee DeWyze plays an intimate performance at the Hollywood Casino in Aurora. - Photo by Steve Galli

Former "American Idol" winner and Mount Prospect native Lee DeWyze performs his latest song, "The Breakdown," plus many more on Friday at the Hollywood Casino, 1 W. New York St., Aurora. No admission charge. (630) 801-1234 or hollywoodcasinoaurora.com. 9 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Bow-wows

Cheer on your favorite canines at the Elgin Kennel Club all breed dog show this weekend at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. $6 parking. (847) 630-1943 or kanecountyfair.com. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27

Hot air

Marvel at all the competing balloons in the sky at the 5th Annual Grayslake Color Aloft Balloon Festival on Saturday at Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. No admission charge. (847) 223-6688 or grayslakechamber.com. 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Thinner Teed headlines Saturday, Aug. 26, at Penny Road Pub's On the Penny Road, a night of local rock, jam and funk music. - Courtesy of Michelle Lavigne/Photo Moxie Studio

Thinner Teed, groove-driven rockers out of the Northwest suburbs, headline On the Penny Road, a full night of funk, rock and jams at Barrington music hideaway, the Penny Road Pub. Joining them are Zombie Mañana, Bodhicitta, Mooch, the Vanessa Pittas Band, Michael Holland and acoustic sets from Danny Biggins and Ryan Budyak. Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $10. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com. 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Zac Brown's country

The Zac Brown Band has brought home quite a few awards during its nearly 15 years making music. The Grammy and Academy of Country Music Award-winning band now brings its "Welcome Home Tour" to Chicago's Wrigley Field with young star Hunter Hayes for a night of country music under the Chicago skyline. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. $51.25-$91.25; VIP packages are also available. mlb.com/cubs/tickets/info/zacbrownband. 7 p.m. (5 p.m. doors) Saturday, Aug. 26

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey bring the "All the Hits Tour" to the United Center on Saturday, Aug. 26. - Associated Press, 2017

Rejoice in all the catchy top 40 songs of Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey in their "All the Hits Tour" on Saturday at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $39.95-$217.75. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

'R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.'

John Mellencamp makes his Ravinia Festival debut with a two-night engagement also featuring country star Carlene Carter this weekend at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $130-$150; $44-$49 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27

Concert highlights

• The Allstars at Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Rock, pop. Free. vhw.org.

• High Wire, Gold Route, Night Terrors, Ship Captain Crew, Howell: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

• Rotten Mouth, The Footlight District, The Smoking Revolvers, When Evil Reigns, Shoebox Money, Chase Aways: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• Olivia Newton-John: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Pop. $49.50-$99.50. (800) 982-2787 or ticketmaster.com.

• Beefcake featuring Billy Boyd with guest Thomas Ian Nichols: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, Joe's Live, MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $25-$30. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• The Ars Nova, Superbig, Honey & the 45s, Brandon James: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $10. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• Alanis Morissette: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $100-$115. Lawn seats are sold out. ravinia.org.

• Anderlik, Otto & Church: 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Two Way Street Coffeehouse, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. Progressive bluegrass, classic rock and blues. $10. (630) 969-9720 or twowaystreet.org.

• Rebel Reign: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. brokenoar.com.

• The Hooten Hallers: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Current Swell, Dietrich Jon: 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Chapter 1 at Capannari's Concert in the Park: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Capannari Ice Cream, 10 S. Pine St., Mount Prospect. The band, made up of teenagers from the Northwest suburbs, performs pop/rock tunes from the 1950s to the present. Free. (847) 392-2277 or capannaris.com.

• Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Pop, R&B, rock. Tickets start at $33. ticketmaster.com.

• John Mellencamp with Carlene Carter: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27, in pavilion at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. Rock. $130-$150. Lawn seats $44-$49. ravinia.org.

• Sky Machine, Face the Fire, Marwood's Fall, Consume the Divide: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Left Lane Cruiser: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Heard, The Nightowls: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• The Blooze Brothers: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Musical tribute to the Blues Brothers at an outdoor concert. Program includes music from the 1940s to the present, with R&B, Motown, classic rock and more. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair for seating. Free with paid $10 parking. cantigny.org.

• O Sole Trio with "Bravissimo Broadway": 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Group performs Broadway selections from the last 70 years. $25-$30. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

• The Almas, The Underclass, Lever, Monarchy Over Monday: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Gaelic Storm: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $23-$25; VIP for $140. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Jason Wade, left, and Rick Woolstenhulme of Lifehouse play Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Ravinia Festival. - Associated Press

• Lifehouse, Switchfoot: 6:30 p.m. (gates at 4 p.m.) Tuesday, Aug. 29, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $38-$80. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. • Commonweather, Skylines, Yeti: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Depeche Mode: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Rock. Tickets start at $29.50. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

• Hi Infidelity at Rosemont's Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Rock. Fireworks follow the concert. Free. (847) 349-5008 or rosemont.com.

• Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with Soul 2 Soul World Tour: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $25. ticketmaster.com.

• The Living End, The Dollyrots, Top Shelf Lickers: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $20. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.