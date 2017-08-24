Feder: Fox anchor fires back on Facebook at body shamers

WFLD-Channel 32 news anchor Kristen Nicole says she's a "body shaming" victim after three viewers questioned what she's been wearing on the air during her pregnancy. When the viewers sent snarky emails Wednesday to Nicole about how tight her dresses are, the "Good Day Chicago" anchor seized the moment. "If you're writing to tell me that you're offended by the sight of my baby bump, don't hold your breath waiting for a response. It's not coming," Nicole wrote on her Facebook page. "I wear this dress probably once a month. No one has EVER had a problem with it." For full report, see robertfeder.com.