Sound check: Phil Vassar kicks off Sideouts Bands in the Sand

Alanis Morissette plays her hits at Ravinia Festival Friday, Aug. 25. Associated Press

Country musician Phil Vassar headlines the Friday night set at Sideouts Bar & Eatery's Bands in the Sand weekend.

Sideouts Bar & Eatery brings in some talent for its annual Bands in the Sands Weekend. Friday night is country night, featuring headliner Phil Vassar and guests Brecken Miles and Suburban Cowboys. Scott Stapp's "Make America Rock Again Tour" rolls into town with Saturday's musical acts, including Sick Puppies, Drowning Pool, Trapt and Adelitas Way. And Sunday features Sublime tribute act Badfish and Trippin' Billies, a Dave Matthews tribute band. Various VIP and meet-and-greet packages are available. Sideouts Bar & Eatery, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com. 7 p.m. (5:30 p.m. doors) Friday, Aug. 25, $20-$450; 5:30 p.m. (4 p.m. doors) Saturday, Aug. 26, $22.50-$750; 5 p.m. (3:30 p.m. doors) Sunday, Aug. 27, $15-$360.

Alanis Morissette, Canadian songstress and actress, brings her passionate and powerful ballads to Ravinia's outdoor pavilion. Lawn seats for the evening show are sold out, but reserved seating is still available. Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $100-$115. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. 8 p.m. (5 p.m. gates) Friday, Aug. 25

Thinner Teed headlines Saturday, Aug. 26, at Penny Road Pub's On the Penny Road, a night of local rock, jam and funk music. - Courtesy of Michelle Lavigne/Photo Moxie Studio

Thinner Teed, groove-driven rockers out of the Northwest suburbs, headline On the Penny Road, a full night of funk, rock and jams at Barrington music hideaway, the Penny Road Pub. Joining them are Zombie Mañana, Bodhicitta, Mooch, the Vanessa Pittas Band, Michael Holland and acoustic sets from Danny Biggins and Ryan Budyak. Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $10. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com. 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

The Zac Brown Band has brought home quite a few awards during its nearly 15 years making music. The Grammy and Academy of Country Music Award-winning band now brings its "Welcome Home Tour" to Chicago's Wrigley Field with young star Hunter Hayes for a night of country music under the Chicago skyline. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. $51.25-$91.25; VIP packages are also available. mlb.com/cubs/tickets/info/zacbrownband. 7 p.m. (5 p.m. doors) Saturday, Aug. 26

Jason Wade, left, and Rick Woolstenhulme of Lifehouse play Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Ravinia Festival. - Associated Press

With the first guitar chords of the 2001 single "Hanging By a Moment," Lifehouse set the stage for the band's melodic entrance onto the post-grunge rock scene. Diving deep into personal (and sometimes spiritual) themes, the band quietly and inoffensively subverted the genre: Sure, Lifehouse's debut was popular in part because of two love songs ("Hanging By a Moment" and "Everything"), but a lot of the emotional ballads comprising the rest of the album were indictments of rejection, self-doubt and loneliness. Lifehouse teamed up this summer with alternative rock band Switchfoot for the "Looking for Summer Tour," which makes a stop in the Chicago area next week. Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $38-$80. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. 6:30 p.m. (gates at 4 p.m.) Tuesday, Aug. 29

• "Make It Out (feat. Randy Daniels)," a dynamic but chill recent release by Spinmont's Mike Spinelli, tapping into his roots with Jetpack Hotline (Spotify and iTunes)

• "Chasing the Moment," a bright new showcase that reflects the energy of Above Waves' live performances (Spotify and iTunes)

• "Off the Coast," a gritty new number by singer-songwriter Matt Wilkes and his musical project Blameless Lake (Bandcamp)

• High Wire, Gold Route, Night Terrors, Ship Captain Crew, Howell: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

• Rotten Mouth, The Footlight District, The Smoking Revolvers, When Evil Reigns, Shoebox Money, Chase Aways: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• Beefcake featuring Billy Boyd with guest Thomas Ian Nichols: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, Joe's Live, MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $25-$30. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• The Ars Nova, Superbig, Honey & the 45s, Brandon James: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $10. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• The Hooten Hallers: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Current Swell, Dietrich Jon: 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• John Mellencamp with Carlene Carter: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27, in pavilion at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. Rock. $130-$150. Lawn seats $44-$49. ravinia.org.

• Sky Machine, Face the Fire, Marwood's Fall, Consume the Divide: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Left Lane Cruiser: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Heard, The Nightowls: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• The Almas, The Underclass, Lever, Monarchy Over Monday: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Gaelic Storm: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $23-$25; VIP for $140. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Commonweather, Skylines, Yeti: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Depeche Mode: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Rock. Tickets start at $29.50. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

• The Living End, The Dollyrots, Top Shelf Lickers: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $20. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor. He may not be a musician, but he plays one in Guitar Hero. You can follow him on Twitter at @BShamieDH.