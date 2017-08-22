Breaking News Bar
 
Music
updated: 8/22/2017 7:03 PM

Phil Vassar, Kellie Pickler to bring holiday show to Genesee Theatre

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Country singer Kellie Pickler performs with Phil Vassar in "A Christmas Tour."

    Country singer Kellie Pickler performs with Phil Vassar in "A Christmas Tour."
    Associated Press

  • Phil Vassar stars with fellow country artist Kellie Pickler in "A Christmas Tour."

    Phil Vassar stars with fellow country artist Kellie Pickler in "A Christmas Tour."
    Courtesy of CR Creative Group

  • play this video Phil Vassar performs

    Video: Phil Vassar performs

  • play this video Kellie Pickler performs

    Video: Kellie Pickler performs

 
Daily Herald staff report

Country artists Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler will team up to bring "A Christmas Tour" to the Genesee Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The concert will be filled with hit songs and holiday tunes, including the duo's new holiday single "The Naughty List."

Tickets, ranging from $26 to $58, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

Call (800) 982-2787, visit ticketmaster.com, or go to the Genesee Theatre's box office at 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. For information, visit geneseetheatre.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account