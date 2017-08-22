Phil Vassar, Kellie Pickler to bring holiday show to Genesee Theatre

Phil Vassar stars with fellow country artist Kellie Pickler in "A Christmas Tour." Courtesy of CR Creative Group

Country singer Kellie Pickler performs with Phil Vassar in "A Christmas Tour." Associated Press

Country artists Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler will team up to bring "A Christmas Tour" to the Genesee Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The concert will be filled with hit songs and holiday tunes, including the duo's new holiday single "The Naughty List."

Tickets, ranging from $26 to $58, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

Call (800) 982-2787, visit ticketmaster.com, or go to the Genesee Theatre's box office at 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. For information, visit geneseetheatre.com.