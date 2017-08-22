Feder: Skilling's tears at eclipse a sight to behold, too

hello

Television's wall-to-wall coverage of the solar eclipse Monday combined a celebration and science lesson in a way viewers haven't seen since the U.S. space program's moon landings a generation ago. But in watching Tom Skilling weep at the sight of the celestial spectacle, you'd have to go back 80 years to the broadcast of the Hindenburg disaster to recall an outpouring of as much unabashed emotion by a reporter covering an event. For full report, see <URL destination="http://www.robertfeder.com/2017/08/22/robservations-tom-skilling-weeps-life-changing-eclipse/ ">robertfeder.com.