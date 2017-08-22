Feder: Rafer Weigel joins Fox 32 as weekend news anchor

Rafer Weigel, third-generation scion of one of Chicago broadcasting's preeminent families, is returning home to become a reporter and weekend news anchor at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32. He'll sign on Sept. 1 and anchor at 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For full report, see robertfeder.com.