8/22/2017 2:13 PM

Feder: Rafer Weigel joins Fox 32 as weekend news anchor

Rafer Weigel, third-generation scion of one of Chicago broadcasting's preeminent families, is returning home to become a reporter and weekend news anchor at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32. He'll sign on Sept. 1 and anchor at 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

