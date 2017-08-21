Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 8/21/2017 6:07 PM

Feder: Tronc reassigns ex-Sun-Times boss Kirk after L.A. Times shake-up

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Former Chicago Sun-Times editor Jim Kirk has been named interim executive editor of the Los Angeles Times.

    Former Chicago Sun-Times editor Jim Kirk has been named interim executive editor of the Los Angeles Times.

 
 
 

Former Chicago Sun-Times editor Jim Kirk has been named interim executive editor of the Los Angeles Times following a top-level shake-up at the newspaper by Chicago-based parent company tronc. The surprise move comes just 10 days after Kirk resigned as publisher and editor-in-chief of the Sun-Times to become senior vice president of strategic initiatives for troncX, the digital content and commerce division of tronc. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account