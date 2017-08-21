Feder: Tronc reassigns ex-Sun-Times boss Kirk after L.A. Times shake-up

Former Chicago Sun-Times editor Jim Kirk has been named interim executive editor of the Los Angeles Times following a top-level shake-up at the newspaper by Chicago-based parent company tronc. The surprise move comes just 10 days after Kirk resigned as publisher and editor-in-chief of the Sun-Times to become senior vice president of strategic initiatives for troncX, the digital content and commerce division of tronc. For full report, see robertfeder.com.