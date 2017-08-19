7 things you should always have in your gym bag

The quickest way to spoil a workout is getting to the gym and realizing you forgot something important.

We've probably all forgotten a T-shirt or our gym shoes at some point, but what are some other items worth having with you for your next workout?

After many years of gym-going, here is a list of seven things that you should always have in your gym bag.

1) Exercise Journal. No matter how great technology is, sometimes it's nice to just have a notebook where you can write down your workouts and track your progress. Taking a look back to see what you've accomplished while progressing and planning for future goals is the foundation for seeing continuous results.

2) Workout Gloves. We don't recommend wearing gloves all the time, but some exercises are much more enjoyable with a bit of padding and added grip for your hands. Wearing gloves for heavy lifts may actually increase your output.

3) Lacrosse Ball. This dense ball is not just for playing lacrosse. It's the perfect density and size for isolated self-myofascial release, which is basically massaging out knots or adhesions in your muscles. If you're going into a workout and something feels tight, lie on the floor on top of the lacrosse ball and let it sink into the tight muscle. After a few minutes the muscle should relax and allow better range of motion while hopefully alleviated pain and tension.

4) Water Bottle. OK, this should be no surprise, but we had to mention it. Having a water bottle next to you at all times ensures that you'll drink more water. A good quality water bottle makes drinking water more of a habit while making it more enjoyable.

5) Music Source and Earbuds. Music has an extremely powerful effect on your mood, which in turn affects your workout. If you're constantly complaining about the music played at the gym, bring your own music with you. Personalize your list to get the most out of your workout. And remember, it's worth having an extra pair of earbuds in your gym bag just in case.

6) Personal Items. Some basic things to keep spares of are hair ties, sweat bands, and of course -- deodorant. We've all had days where our deodorant has worn out before the end of the day or we forgot to apply it altogether. Reapply as needed so you and the other gym members can stay focused on the workout.

7) A Spare Change of Clothes. It's easy to forget to toss a clean shirt or pair of socks in your bag, so having a complete spare set in there is always good -- shirt, pants or shorts, underwear, socks, and a lightweight pair of shoes. Remember to rotate them out every week so they don't start smelling like a "gym bag."

So keep your gym bag well stocked to get the most out of your workouts. For more exercise and nutrition tips, visit PushFitnessTraining.com for links to our blog and social media resources.

• Joshua Steckler is the owner of Push Fitness, a personal training studio located in Schaumburg specializing in weight loss, muscle toning, and nutrition. Contact him at PushFitnessTraining.com.